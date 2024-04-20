Mavericks vs. Clippers prediction and odds for Game 1 of Western Conference Playoffs
By Reed Wallach
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers meet in the postseason for the third time in the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era, both of which were won by the Clippers.
However, Los Angeles is likely going to be without superstar wing Kawhi Leonard at least for Game 1. How is that impacting the point spread and the composition of this matchup? Can Los Angeles lean on the likes of George to out-pace Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?
Here’s our full betting preview for Game 1 with a ton of questions around Los Angeles’ current state.
Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Clippers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 21st
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
Clippers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
Kawhi Leonard - knee - doubtful
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dereck Lively - knee - probable
- Tim Hardaway Jr. - illness - questionable
Clippers vs. Mavericks Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George: With Leonard likely out, more pressure will fall on George, who missed last season’s postseason. Can George, who has played one full game against the Mavericks this season, and scored 25 points while grabbing nine rebounds, get the Clippers out to a hot start in this series?
Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic: An MVP finalist, the league’s leading scorer will get all of the attention in this one. Doncic averaged nearly 34 points per game, but also dished out nearly 10 assists. While the Clippers have other capable defenders to throw at him outside of Leonard, can he create quality shots for his teammates to keep the offense going?
Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take the Clippers as home underdogs in spite of the likelihood that Leonard won’t play in the series opener.
The Mavericks have a ton of perceived momentum due to finishing the season 16-4 (dropping the last two games of the season with its playoff position set), but only beat one team that was inside the top six in either conference during that stretch.
The Clippers will suffer a drop-back on defense, but I believe the Mavericks offensive structure can offset his absence. Nobody can stop Doncic, and Leonard would likely take that assignment. When healthy, Leonard is as good as they come at stopping a playmaker like Doncic, but the Clippers have other options to stay in front of him, including George.
To me, its the other options around Doncic that will define this game. That’s where I believe the Clippers group of wing defenders can stay in front of Kyrie Irving and the complimentary role players.
On the other end, James Harden will have the ability to navigate a Dallas defense that has weak spots all over, including Doncic and put the likes of George in a place to thrive.
With plenty of time to prepare for this one with the possibility of no Leonard, I’ll side with Ty Lue to strike the first blow in this series with a sound game plan and for the Clips to cover as small home underdogs.
