Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Final Score Prediction for Western Conference Finals Game 1
The stage is set for the Western Conference Finals to tip off Wednesday night between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Each team finished off their respective second-round series on the road over the weekend, with Dallas holding off the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota taking out the defending NBA-champion Nuggets.
Minnesota is a short home favorite in its first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2004. Will the Timberwolves defend their home court or will Dallas stay hot?
Using the latest betting odds, here’s an attempt to predict the final score for Game 1 of Mavericks-Timberwolves.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +4.5 (-112)
- Timberwolves -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavericks +154
- Timberwolves -185
Total: 207 (-110/-110)
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Expert Prediction and Pick
This is a difficult matchup forecast just off of the regular-season series. Minnesota won three of the four regular-season meetings and had an average scoring margin of 20 points per game in its trio of victories.
However, the Mavericks didn’t have the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in either of its three losses. In its one victory over Minnesota where that tandem suited up, they combined for 69 points on 26-of-53 shooting and 11-of-20 from 3-point range as Dallas prevailed at home, 115-108.
There’s a reason this series is close to a coin flip (Minnesota is a small favorite at -170). Dallas has a small rest advantage, but have gone just 6-8 ATS in that spot this season while a lack of rest hasn’t hurt the Timberwolves too badly at 6-8-1 ATS.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Final Score Prediction
Overall, the Mavericks’ road prowess this season is too hard to ignore for when this series tips off. Dallas is an NBA-best 31-16 ATS on the road this season and they’ve kept that going in the postseason, winning four of its six games straight up, including a pair of pivotal Game 5s in the first two rounds to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Yes, this will be the biggest home game in Minnesota in two decades and the Target Center will be a hostile environment on Wednesday. But Dallas has the firepower to match a tenacious Minnesota defense that set the tone in its 7-game bout with Denver and the Timberwolves have already lost two home games this postseason.
The aforementioned deadly duo of Doncic/Irving had a big-time performance in the Mavericks’ regular-season win over the Timberwolves. In his only other outing against Minnesota, Doncic had 39 points on 15-of-29 shooting.
The Mavericks’ role players have done a great job of stepping up in the playoffs with P.J. Washington shooting over 40% from 3-point range and Dereck Lively II turning in back-to-back double-doubles to finish off the Thunder.
While the Minnesota defense will rightfully garner a lot of the headlines going into this matchup, the Dallas defense is No. 5 in scoring so far in the postseason and No. 2 in opposing field goal percentage at 44%. Dallas can hang around in an upset bid Wednesday night.
Final score prediction: Mavericks 101, Timberwolves 100
