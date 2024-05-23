Mavericks vs. Timberwolves NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for Western Conference Finals Game 2
The Dallas Mavericks took the upper hand in the Western Conference Finals with a 108-105 Game 1 victory on the road Wednesday night. Dallas has now flipped to a small series favorite (-165) heading into Game 2 on Friday night, though the spread hasn’t changed much since the series opener.
Can Minnesota get even or will Dallas, one of the best teams on the road this season, take a commanding edge for a spot in the NBA Finals?
Here’s the betting preview for the contest with a best bet.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks: +5 (-108)
- Timberwolves: -5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +170
- Timberwolves: -205
Total: 207.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 24
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series Score: Mavericks lead 1-0
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report
Dallas Mavericks
- Injury report not yet submitted
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Injury report not yet submitted
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Key Players to Watch
Dallas Mavericks
- Dereck Lively II: Lively, who is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, has continued to be a key contributor off the bench for the Mavericks. After finishing the Western Conference semifinals with back-to-back double-doubles, Lively was 4-for-4 from the field in Game 1 and pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds.
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Kyle Anderson: Anderson averaged just 2.7 points in the Western Conference Semifinals against Denver and hadn’t scored in double figures since April 2 before Game 1 against Dallas.. In 17 minutes off the bench, Anderson had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks were just 6-for-25 from 3-point range in Game 1 but shot a blistering 59.6% from inside the arc against the No. 1 defense in the NBA.
What’s worse for the Timberwolves, is that Dallas was able to win the rebounding battle 48-40, which is a rarity for a Minnesota defense that was No. 3 in the league in total rebounds per game and No. 6 in allowing offensive boards.
The series opener really came down to a poor performance from Karl-Anthony Towns. The star center scored just 16 points on 6-of-20 shooting, which offset a solid all-around performance elsewhere from Minnesota that included a pair of double-digit scorers off the bench in Anderson and Naz Reid (combined 10-of-17 from the field).
On the defensive side, we’re going to count on a bounce back from Minnesota, which was No. 1 in the league in defending shots from 2-point range and were able to defend the perimeter in the opener.
Still, it’s hard to get there from an ATS standpoint with Minnesota. Dallas, the No. 1 defense in the NBA in efficiency over the final month of the regular season, have been road warriors all year and that played out in Game 1. The Mavericks are an NBA-best 32-16 ATS away from home this season. With the way the Dallas defense is playing, and Minnesota’s desperation to even the series, under is the best way to look for Game 2.
Pick: Under 207.5
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.