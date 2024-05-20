Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Series Odds, Schedule, Preview
By Reed Wallach
Two relative surprises have broken through to the Western Conference Finals with the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks set to face off for a right to play in the NBA Finals.
The Timberwolves, paced by rising star Anthony Edwards and the best defense in the NBA in the regular season, are favored with home-court advantage against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. However, this is expected to be a close series in terms of the odds, and Minnesota coming off a grueling seven-game series against the defending champion Nuggets.
Here are the opening odds for the Western Conference Finals with the schedule.
Western Conference Finals Odds
- Mavericks: +138
- Timberwolves: -170
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Schedule
- Game 1: Wednesday, May 22nd (8:30 PM EST), TNT
- Game 2: Friday, May 24th (8:30 PM EST), TNT
- Game 3: Sunday, May 26th (8:30 PM EST), TNT
- Game 4: Tuesday, May 28th (8:30 PM EST), TNT
- Game 5: Thursday, May 30th (8:30 PM EST), TNT
- Game 6: Saturday, June 1st (8:30 PM EST), TNT
- Game 7: Monday, June 3rd (8:30 PM EST), TNT
Timberwolves Favored to Advance to First NBA Finals in Team History
Minnesota is the favorite, and rightfully so after taking out the defending champion Nuggets in seven games, including a second-half rally to erase a 20-point deficit on the road.
The Timberwolves now turn their attention to the Mavericks with one less day of rest after the Mavericks finished the Thunder in six games.
This season, Minnesota won three of four meetings against the Mavericks, but it's worth noting that Luka Doncic played in only two games and dominated this matchup, scoring 36 points with 10 rebounds and six assists.
Further, all four games took place before the Mavs reshaped its roster at the trade deadline by acquiring big man Daniel Gafford and stretch forward P.J. Washington.
Minnesota has the defenders to slow down Doncic, but the Mavericks emerging interior defense can match the Timberwolves' formidable frontcourt, so there are edges for both teams that should play out in a competitive series.
Game 1 is Wednesday night with the Timberwolves laying four points with a total of 206.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.