Memphis vs. FAU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, March 9 (Can't Trust Owls)
By Reed Wallach
Memphis was able to beat FAU in a rematch of last year's thrilling first round matchup of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and the two newly minted AAC foes will close out the regular season against one another.
Florida Atlantic has decent standing ahead of Selection Sunday, but would be wise to avoid any setbacks ahead of the NCAA Tournament to ensure it makes the 'Big Dance.' Meanwhile, Memphis is trying to gear up for a run through the AAC Tournament in hopes of playing itself into the tournament.
How should we bet this one? We've got you covered below with a full betting preview:
Memphis vs. FAU Odds, Spread and Total
FAU vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Memphis is 12-18 against the spread (ATS) this season
- FAU is 14-16 ATS this season
- Memphis 4-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Memphis has gone OVER in 17 of 30 games this season
Memphis vs. FAU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 9th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: FAU Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Memphis Record: 22-8
- FAU Record: 23-7
Memphis vs. FAU Key Players to Watch
Memphis
David Jones: Jones poured in 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the home win against FAU, and will look to complete a season sweep of the Owls on the road. The Memphis offense has found its rythm with Jones back in form, scoring at least 18 in the last three games, all games Tigers' wins.
FAU
Johnell Davis: Shooting 44% from beyond the arc, Davis is a terror to deal with off the catch or off the bounce. The Owls have the best offense in the AAC behind the fine shooting of Davis and he draws so much attention that he opens the floor up for the rest of the FAU offense that is third in effective field goal percentage in conference play.
Memphis vs. FAU Prediction and Pick
I simply can't trust FAU to cover multiple possession spreads against a team like Memphis that has a potent offense.
The Tigers struggle to protect the ball, but FAU doesn't turn opponents over (11th in AAC play), so Memphis' biggest weakness won't be exposed. The offense, when it's not coughing up the ball, is explosive. The Tigers are tops in the conference in effective field goal percentage, led by a dominant interior offense that scores on nearly 55% of its twos.
FAU has a dynamic offense as well, but I can't trust the defense that has been vulnerable at the rim all year, 127th in near rim field goal percentage allowed, which is where Memphis thrives.
Memphis has been getting buckets all year in isolation situations, which is how FAU likes to play. I think this game will feature plenty of runs, but ultimately, it comes down to the wire and the Tigers keep this one within a few buckets, covering the spread.
