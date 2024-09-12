Memphis vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Trends, and Key Players for College Football Week 3
By Cody Pestino
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will welcome his former team, the Memphis Tigers, to Doak Campbell Stadium for a crucial matchup. For Florida State, a win would help steady the ship after a disastrous start to the season.
For Memphis, this game presents an opportunity to add a power conference win to their resumé.
Memphis vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Memphis +6.5 (-105)
- Florida State -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline:
- Memphis +215
- Florida State -265
Total:
- 53.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Memphis vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Memphis is 5-0 straight up in their last five road games.
- Memphis is 15-3 straight up in their last 18 September games.
- Florida State is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games.
- Florida State is 1-5 against the spread in their last six games as the favorite.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida State's last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Memphis' last nine games.
Memphis vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sep. 14
- Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium (Tallahassee, FL)
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Memphis vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch
Memphis Tigers
Mario Anderson: Anderson has been running the ball effectively for the Tigers all season, supported by a strong offensive line. He’s already recorded 171 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in just two weeks. As an underdog on the road, establishing the run early will be key to setting up the rest of the offense. The Memphis offensive line should be able to manage Florida State's front, positioning Anderson for another solid performance.
Florida State Seminoles
Ja'Khi Douglas: Douglas has been one of the few bright spots for the Seminoles' offense this season, racking up 171 receiving yards and averaging 15.1 yards per catch in 2024. Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has struggled mightily, but having a reliable target in Douglas could help breathe life into the offense.
Memphis vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
In what could be a pivotal "win or go home" game for both teams, expect aggressive play from the outset. The Memphis offense has been explosive all season, averaging 39 points per game, and that trend should continue with the Tigers having a noticeable advantage in the trenches. While the Florida State offense has struggled, much of the blame falling on DJ Uiagalelei, the Seminoles still possess plenty of talent.
After a 13-1 season, it’s unlikely they continue to regress this drastically. Head coach Mike Norvell has a great opportunity to turn things around against his former team, with personnel he likely knows how to exploit.
Bettors should anticipate a competitive game that exceeds the point total, which would be higher if not for Florida State’s uncharacteristic start to the season.
Pick: OVER 53.5 (-112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.