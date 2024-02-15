Memphis vs. North Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 15 (Back the Mean Green)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Memphis-North Texas.
A four-game losing streak may have cost Memphis a spot in the AP Top 25, but the Tigers have been able to right the ship with three consecutive victories. Penny Hardaway’s club still needs to string together some wins to get into the NCAA Tournament, and a road win Thursday over North Texas would help its March Madness resume.
North Texas has dropped four of its last five and five of its last seven games overall following Sunday’s 71-68 shortcoming on the road against SMU. The Mean Green returned home one game back of Memphis in the middle of the pack of the American Conference.
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Memphis vs. North Texas odds, spread and total
Memphis vs. North Texas betting trends
- Memphis is 8-16 ATS this season
- North Texas is 13-8 ATS this season
- Memphis is 4-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- North Texas is 7-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-9-1 in Memphis games this season
- The OVER is 12-13 in North Texas games this season
Memphis vs. North Texas how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Super Pit at UNT Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Memphis record: 18-6 (7-4 American)
- North Texas record: 13-10 (6-5 American)
Memphis vs. North Texas key players to watch
Memphis
David Jones: After three seasons in the Big East, Jones transferred to Memphis from St. John’s this year and is thriving with the Tigers. The 6-foot-6 senior forward is leading the American Conference in scoring at 21.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the nation. Jones has scored 20-plus points in three straight games and six of the last seven. Over Memphis’ three-game winning streak, he’s combined for 72 points and 26 rebounds with a pair of double-doubles.
North Texas
Jason Edwards: A transfer from Dodge City Community College in Kansas, Edwards, a 6-foot sophomore guard, is fifth in the American in scoring at 18 points per game. Edwards had back-to-back 31-point performances earlier this month and is coming off an 18-point performance in North Texas’ loss to SMU on Sunday.
Memphis vs. North Texas prediction and pick
Memphis has been brutal against the spread this season (8-16) but has been a profitable underdog, going 4-2 ATS in that spot. The Tigers haven’t been able to get their solid play to travel, though, going just 4-5 ATS on the road. On the other side, North Texas has thrived inside the Super Pit, going 6-3 ATS at home.
Given the location, gives the advantage to North Texas to play its game. These two teams play contrasting styles, with Memphis ranked No. 22 in adjusted tempo while North Texas likes to slow the game down (No. 361 in pace, second-slowest in the nation). That slow style allows North Texas to get back on defense and suffocate opponents. The Mean Green have been particularly ill-tempered toward opposing offenses.
North Texas is No. 36 in KenPom in defensive efficiency and is No. 27 against 2-point shots and No. 53 in defending the perimeter. North Texas has the biggest advantage against Memphis in turnovers. North Texas is No. 47 in turnover percentage and Memphis is No. 250 in protecting the rock.
North Texas is No. 1 in the American in defensive scoring (60.5 points per game) and has held three of its five home league opponents under that number. Back the Mean Green to set the tone defensively against a high-flying Memphis offense.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.