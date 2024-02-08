Memphis vs. Temple Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 8
By Reed Wallach
Memphis avoided yet another terrible loss that would send its bubble case into further peril with a last second shot to knock off Wichita State.
The team is back on the road to face a lowly Temple team on Thursday night, but are there still serious concerns for this Tigers team that may bleed into another non cover? Memphis has dropped four of five games in AAC play as it takes on Temple, who has lost seven league games in a row. How should we handicap this one with questionable form on both sides?
Here's our best bet for Thursday night's matchup:
Memphis vs. Temple Odds, Spread and Total
Temple vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Memphis is 7-15 agianst the spread (ATS) this season
- Temple is 7-13-1 ATS this season
- Memphis is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games
- Temple is 4-7-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Memphis is 3-13 ATS as a favorite this season
Memphis vs. Temple How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 8th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Memphis Record: 18-6
- Temple Record: 8-14
Memphis vs. Temple Key Players to Watch
Memphis
David Jones: The sixth leading scorer in the nation, the 6'6" Jones has been a monster, averaging nearly 22 points per game. Jones has put up big time performances, including Saturday against Wichita State in which he had 26 points on 53% shooting with six rebounds and three assists, finishing the game off with a game winner in the final seconds.
Temple
Hysier Miller: There's not much to cheer about for Temple in AAC play, but the team has found a lead guard in Miller, who is averaging nearly 16 points per game while dishing out four assists in a heightened role. The efficiency isn't there just yet, he's shooting 34% from the field, but he has been the primary option for the Owls offense.
Memphis vs. Temple Prediction and Pick
You simply can't trust Memphis against inferior competition. Repeating from above, the Tigers are 3-13 against the number as a favorite this season, consistently playing down to its opponents and up to its more difficult ones.
While Temple has a fair share of issues, including a defense that is outside the top 300 in field goal percentage allowed at the rim, I believe the offense can have a breakout performance. The team is second in AAC three-point rate at over 45% and will face a Memphis team that consistently leaves opponents open for three, 266th in open three rate, per ShotQuality.
This is notable as Temple takes a ton of three's and is due a ton of positive regression from beyond the arc. The Owls are owed a four percent increase in three-point percentage this season, and with Memphis' propensity to play close games, this can be the perfect landing spot for the Owls to get a cover.
Memphis has either won or lost by single digits in eight of its last nine games since the beginning of AAC play, and I think we have another barnburner on Thursday night.
