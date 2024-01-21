Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 21
Odds, key players, betting trends, and prediction for Sunday's action in the AAC between Memphis and Tulane.
Memphis is likely to fall in the next AP Poll after losing a 74-73 heartbreaker to USF on Thursday, but the Tigers can at least bounce back today when they take on the Tulane Green Wave, who are just 1-3 in their last four games.
With that being said, Tulane might just be the most underrated team in the AAC and today's game may prove exactly that.
I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this showdown, including odds, injuries, key players, and my best bet.
Memphis vs. Tulane odds, spread, and total
Memphis vs. Tulane betting trends
- Memphis is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Tigers' last 12 games
- Memphis is 14-3 straight up in its last 17 games vs. Tulane
- Memphis is 1-4 ATS in its last five conference games
- The OVER is 9-4 in Tulane's last 13 games
- Tulane is 10-2 straight up in its last 12 home games
- Tulane is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games played in January
Memphis vs. Tulane how to watch
- Date: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Memphis Record: 15-3 (4-1 in AAC)
- Illinois Record: 11-6 (2-3 in AAC)
Memphis vs. Tulane key players to watch
Memphis
David Jones: The Tigers' forward, David Jones, is the heart and soul of this team and Memphis will go as far as he can take them. He's the Tigers' leading scorer averaging 21.1 points per game as well as leading rebounder, averaging 6.6. If he is on his "A" game, the Tigers are tough to beat.
Tulane
Kevin Cross: Tulane's forward leads the team in points (17.1), rebounds (8.1), and assists (4.6) while also adding 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Kevin Cross is a one man wrecking crew and he's good enough to drag the Green Wave to a win against almost any team in the country.
Memphis vs. Tulane prediction and pick
It's time for us as college basketball fans to start to respect Tulane. The Green Wave enters today's games as one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 15th in effective field goal percentage. They've been a great shooting team at home as well, with an effective field goal percentage of 61.4% on their home court.
There is one major glaring weak spot for Tulane; it's offensive rebounding. The Green Wave are the second worst team in that area in the country, but now they face a Memphis team that's 305th in defensive rebounding, so things could even out in this matchup.
I'll take the Green Wave getting points at home against the No. 10 ranked Memphis Tigers.
