Memphis vs. UAB Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 28
A big game in the AAC is set to go down this afternoon when the Memphis Tigers hit the road to take on the UAB Blazers.
The Tigers were projected to be a top team in the conference this season, but have now lost two-straight games and have fallen to 4-2 in conference play, which happens to be the same record UAB sports ahead of tip-off.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet.
If you want to get in on the action, you should place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Memphis vs. UAB odds, spread, and total
Memphis vs. UAB betting trends
- Memphis is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games
- Memphis is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. UAB
- Memphis is 18-1 straight up in its last 19 games vs. UAB
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- UAB has won six-straight home games
Memphis vs. UAB how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 28
- Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bartow Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Memphis Record: 15-4 (4-2 in AAC)
- Rutgers Record: 12-7 (4-2 in AAC)
Memphis vs. UAB key players to watch
Memphis
David Jones: The Tigers' forward is the best player on this team, leading in points (21.7), rebounds (6.8), and steals (1.7) per game. Memphis is a tough team to beat when he can get going, but he's going to be important on defense as well today.
UAB
Daniel Ortiz: UAB's best shot at pulling off the upset today is to attack this Memphis team on the perimeter. That means the Blazers' top three-point shooter, Daniel Ortiz, is going to play a big role in this game. He leads the team in three-point attempts this season so it's going to be big for the team if he can get hot from the perimeter.
Memphis vs. UAB prediction and pick
This game is an interesting case as it's a rare situation where both teams have performed better on the road this season than at home. Memphis' eFG% improves from 52.3% at home to 54.4% on the road. UAB's eFG% drops 49.2% on the road down to 47.9% at home. That means that despite the Tigers being on the road in this one, it shouldn't deter you from betting on them.
UAB keeps the majority of its shots down low, ranking 46th in two-point shot rate. Now, the Blazers face a Tigers defense that keeps teams to shooting just 47.6% from down low.
The Blazers' defense is going to struggle in this one as well, ranking 248th in opponent effective field goal percentage.
I'll take the Tigers to get the job done on the road.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!