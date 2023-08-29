Mercury vs. Dream Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Aug. 29 (Bounce-Back Spot for Atlanta)
The Atlanta Dream are in a prime spot to get back in the win column.
By Peter Dewey
Atlanta Dream fans have to be getting worried at this point in the 2023 season, as the team has dropped three straight games and fallen to the No. 7 seed in the league.
Atlanta looked poised to earn a top five spot in the league, but it has fallen off as of late, winning just two of its last 10 games.
Luckily, the Dream are in a great spot at home on Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury, who have won just one game away from home this season.
Phoenix won’t have two key players – Sophie Cunningham and Shey Peddy – in this game, and Diana Taurasi is listed as questionable with a toe injury. That’s led to Atlanta being favored by 8.5 points, but can we trust a slumping Dream team to cover that number?
Mercury vs. Dream odds, spread and total
Mercury vs. Dream prediction and pick
As bad as the Dream have been lately, this is the ideal game to turn things around – especially if Taurasi doesn’t play.
The Dream have been better at home (9-8 against the spread) this season, and now they’re facing the worst road team in the WNBA. Phoenix is 1-15 straight up and 3-13 against the spread on the road this season.
It’s a big reason why the team has the worst record in the WNBA.
Phoenix did beat the Dream by 20 – at home – earlier this month, but I simply can’t trust this team on the road. The Mercury have the worst overall net rating in the league, and it only gets worse when they play away from Phoenix.
This is a prime spot for Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray to rejuvenate the Dream in the playoff race.
