Mercury vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, May 29 (Take Phoenix with the Points)
After a 4-0 start to the season, the New York Liberty have dropped back-to-back games after falling on the road in Minnesota over the weekend, 84-67.
With three days off, the Liberty returns home Wednesday night as monster favorites against the Mercury. Phoenix is reeling, too, with a three-game winning streak followed by back-to-back lopsided losses after Tuesday's 70-47 defeat in Connecticut.
Which team snaps their skid on Wednesday? The Liberty are 14-point favorites, but can they pull away in Barclays Center? Here’s the betting preview for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury: +14 (-110)
- Liberty: -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury: +700
- Liberty: -1100
Total: 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 29
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Mercury Record: 3-3
- Liberty Record: 4-2
Mercury vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Mercury
- Kahleah Copper: The veteran guard is second in the WNBA in scoring (25.5 points per game) but was held to just 2-of-11 shooting (0-for-5 from 3-point range) in Tuesday’s 23-point loss to unbeaten Connecticut.
New York Liberty
- Breanna Stewart: The former No. 1 overall pick has recorded four double-doubles over the last five games but has struggled from beyond the arc. Stewart is averaging 19.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game but is shooting just 22.2% from 3-point range (6-for-27).
Mercury vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
The Connecticut Suns’ No. 1 scoring defense in the WNBA stymied a Phoenix offense that has been top-heavy between Copper and Diana Taurasi. Taurasi went just 2-of-14 from the field in that loss and the Mercury are in for another tall task offensively in Wednesday’s road trip to Brooklyn.
The Liberty are No. 2 in the WNBA in scoring defense (77.2 points per game) and are allowing opponents to shoot just 41.2% from the field (No. 3 in the league). The Mercury love to attack from the perimeter, shooting 31.2 three-pointers per game, the second most in the league.
However, the Liberty have not been great at defending shots from a distance. New York ranks ninth in the WNBA in made 3-pointers allowed per game and opposing 3-point shooting percentage (34.5%). The Liberty have also struggled on the glass, ranking ninth in the league in offensive rebounds allowed per game (9.7).
Phoenix drains 10.3 triples per night on average and will likely not run into a shooting spell in back-to-back games. The Mercury are due for some positive regression against a team that struggles to defend beyond the arc. Phoenix should be able to get the shots they want and a nice night from a distance is a good formula to hang within the big number.
Pick: Mercury +14
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.