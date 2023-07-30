Mercury vs. Sky prediction and odds for Sunday, July 30 (Target Total with Griner Out)
How to bet the over/under in this Sunday afternoon matchup.
By Reed Wallach
The Mercury have had to deal with a ton of on-court and off-court issues all season and it has led to a dismal record.
The 6-17 Mercury are losers of two straight and will face the 9-15 Sky on Sunday without Brittney Griner, who is taking at least two games off to focus on her mental health. Griner's loss will be a massive blow to the Mercury's already poor defense. How does that impact the betting market?
Here are the odds and our best bet:
Mercury vs. Sky odds, spread and total
Mercury vs. Sky prediction and pick
The Mercury's defense is going to be in big trouble on Sunday without Griner. Already the third worst defense in the league, the team won't have its rim protector to shut down the Sky's budding offense that has scored 90 or more in two of its last three games.
The Sky don't take a ton of three's, fourth lowest three-point attempts per game, and with the lane opening up without Griner I expect the team to get its fair share of scoring both inside and out.
While the Mercury won't have Griner, the hope is that ball handler Diana Taurasi can help lift the offense as she is off the injury report and set to play on Sunday afternoon.
This is setting up for a high scoring matchup on Sunday, play over on this low total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.