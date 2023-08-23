Mercury vs. Sparks Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, Aug. 23 (Betting Trends Favor Los Angeles)
The Phoenix Mercury are a must fade on the road this season.
By Peter Dewey
The Los Angeles Sparks have won four straight games to sneak into the final playoff position in the WNBA, and they have a favorable matchup on Wednesday to extend that streak.
Los Angeles hosts the Phoenix Mercury, who have the worst record in the Western Conference and have dropped their last three games. It’s been a disappointing season for the Mercury, who have been downright awful on the road, going 1-14 straight up in 15 games.
To make matters worse, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner won’t play in this game for the Mercury. The Sparks are dealing with injuries themselves, but they’ll have their best player – Nneka Ogwumike – available.
Los Angeles Sparks injury report
- Nia Clouden (out)
- Chiney Ogwumike (out)
- Lexie Brown (out)
- Katie Lou Samuelson (out)
Phoenix Mercury injury report
- Diana Taurasi (out)
- Brittney Griner (out)
- Shey Peddy (out)
- Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)
The betting market has adjusted for Griner and Taurasi being out, but does that still make the Sparks the right bet? Let’s break it down:
Mercury vs. Sparks odds, spread and total
Mercury vs. Sparks prediction and pick
For this game, injuries have really changed the way that we’d usually view this matchup.
The Mercury actually won outright in the last meeting between these teams, but Taurasi and Griner combined for 51 points in that matchup. Neither player is in action tonight.
Sophie Cunningham is the only other Mercury player that is even averaging double-digit points per game this season, so I don’t know how this team keeps up offensively.
The Sparks, on the other hand, have been without Ogwumike and Brown for quite some time, so they have gotten in a decent rhythm without them.
Los Angeles needs to keep winning to hold on to the final playoff spot in the league, and it is coming off an extremely impressive win against the Las Vegas Aces in its last game.
The betting trends favor the Sparks in this game as well, so I don’t mind laying the points with them.
Los Angeles is an impressive 10-6 against the spread at home this season while the Mercury are downright awful on the road, going 3-12 against the spread and just 1-14 straight up.
With so many key players out, I can’t expect Phoenix to even keep this game close given the fact that the team is dead last in the WNBA in net rating in 2023.
