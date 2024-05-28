Mercury vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, May 28 (Mercury Can Cover)
By Peter Dewey
The Phoenix Mercury are already looking like a much better team than they were last season, getting off to a 3-2 start and covering the spread in three of those games as well.
Still, they have a tough matchup on Tuesday night against the undefeated Connecticut Sun, who have won some close games against the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky as of late.
Phoenix’s big offseason move was to add Kahleah Copper in a trade, and it’s paid off already, with the star guard averaging nearly 30 points per game on the season.
Connecticut ranks in the top five in the league in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating, and it is favored by seven points in Tuesday’s matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, my best bet and more for this WNBA showdown:
Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury +7 (-110)
- Sun -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury: +250
- Sun: -310
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBSSN
- Mercury record: 3-2
- Sun record: 5-0
Mercury vs. Sun Injury Reports
Mercury injury report
- Rebecca Allen – day-to-day
- Brittney Griner – out
Sun injury report
- No injuries to report
Mercury vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Mercury
Kahleah Copper: The Mercury are already getting a lot of the early returns on the blockbuster deal for Kahleah Copper this past offseason. Copper is averaging 29.2 points per game, shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from beyond the arc. Slowing her down will be the main concern for the Connecticut defense in this game.
Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner: DeWanna Bonner may be nearing the end of her career, but she’s still an absolute bucket. Bonner is averaging 20.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season, shooting 45.6 percent from the field. She’s a tough matchup due to her ability to stretch the floor from the forward position.
Mercury vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Even though the Sun are 5-0, they are just 1-4 against the spread, winning just one game by more than seven points all season. In fact, the last three wins by the Sun have been by a combined total of nine points.
So, can the Mercury keep things close?
The biggest concern with Phoenix is its defense – 11th out of 12 teams – but it is a top-four offense so far this season.
Copper, Diana Taurasi, and Natasha Cloud form one of the best guard trios in the league, and I think that will be enough for the Mercury to hang around in this one.
These teams play opposite styles – Phoenix is No. 1 in pace, Connecticut is No. 12 – this season, but I think the Mercury have the offense to keep this game within seven.
Plus, it feels like Connecticut has skated by on some wins, so it may be due to for a clunker soon that leads to a loss.
Pick: Mercury +7 (-110)
