Mexico Open Cut Line Prediction (Odds to Miss the Cut)
Predicting what the cut line will be at this week's PGA Tour event, the Mexico Open, as well as three players who will miss the cut and fail to advance to the weekend.
The PGA Tour heads to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at Vidanta. There are plenty of ways to bet on this tournament and if you want some of our best bets, check out this week's episode of "Green on the Greens."
Another way that we can try to make some money betting on this event is wagering on some players to miss the cut. With how weak the field is, there are some recognizable names that are plus-money to not advance to the weekend, which means there are opportunities that we can target to find some great betting value.
Mexico Open Cut Line Prediction
There have been two editions of the Mexico Open at Vidanta and both have had the exact same cut line so I see no reason to think it'll be anything different the third time around. Both in 2022 and 2023, golfers had to have a cumulative score of at least 2-under par in order to advance to the weekend.
This is one of the easier courses on the PGA Tour's schedule so if golfers aren't shooting under par, they're in trouble.
Cut line prediction: -2
Mexico Open Best Bets to Miss the Cut
Charley Hoffman to miss the cut +114
Charley Hoffman almost pulled off the Cinderella victory at the WM Phoenix Open, but eventually fell to Nick Taylor in a playoff. Don't let that fool you because his game quickly returned to some abysmal form. After a strong opening round at the Genesis Invitational, he fell apart on the weekend and finished in 50th.
Now, he returns to an event that doesn't fit his style of play at all and it's one where he finished in 55th place last season. I'm willing to bet his game falls even further and he missed the cut this week.
Dylan Wu to miss the cut +128
Not to be confused with Brandon Wu, who finished in the top three at this event each of the last two years, Dylan Wu has not experienced the same success. He missed the cut here in 2022 and he enters this event having missed the cut in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour
Not to mention his style of play doesn't fir this course at all. You have to be long off the tee to thrive at Vidanta but Wu lacks the distance as most of the contenders. Betting on him to miss the cut at +128 is great value.
Kyounghoon Lee to miss the cut +146
Kyounghoon Lee's game is a disaster at the moment, having missed two-straight cuts while losing an abysmal 2.27 strokes with his approach play and 1.59 strokes off-the-tee at the Farmers Insurance Open. Even in a weak field this week, he's going to struggle to advance to the weekend.
