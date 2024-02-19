Mexico Open at Vidanta Picks and Predictions (Thomas Detry is Intriguing Bet)
Get the latest updates and odds for the Mexico Open, including notable golfers in the field and expert picks.
The PGA Tour heads South of the border for this week's Mexico Open!
After a couple of fun events, we can be honest and admit this one isn't exactly the most exciting tournament on the Tour's calendar. It has an extremely weak field and it's played on a course that lacks a bit in character. With that being said, sometimes these are the types of events that we can win the most money on, so let's try to do exactly that.
Let's dive into the tournament and then I'll break down my three best outright bets to win.
Mexico Open odds
Mexico Open how to watch
- Thursday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Friday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Saturday: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EST (Golf Channe/Peacockl), 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. EST (NBC)
- Sunday: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EST (Golf Channel/Peacoack), 3pm - 6 p.m. EST (CNBC)
Mexico Open Purse
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22 - Sunday, Feb. 25
- Purse: $8.1 million ($1.458 million winner's share)
- Defending champion: Tony Finau
Mexico Open Notable Golfers in the Field
Tony Finau: All eyes will be on Tony Finau this week. Not only is he the best golfer in the field by a mile, but he's the defending champ and he also finished 2nd here in 2022. As a result, he's the overwhelming favorite and there's a great chance he successfully defends his title.
Emiliano Grillo: The Argentinian burst onto the scene back in 2015 when he won his first ever start as a member of the PGA Tour, setting high expectations for his career.
Things haven't panned out quite as well as he would have hoped, but after a rough few seasons, he finally got back into the winner's circle last season. Now, he returns to a tournament where he finished 5th at last season and one that fits his style of play well. He's one of the leaders of the back behind the obvious favorite in Finau.
Mexico Open Picks
Thomas Detry (+2500)
This will be Thomas Detry's first start at this event, but his style of play matches Vidanta to perfection. We're looking for a golfer who's long off the tee and has had success golfing on Paspalum grass. Of all golfers in the field with measured rounds putting on Paspalum surfaces, Detry ranks fifth.
He has also put in some solid performance lately, finishing T20, T4, and T28 in his last three PGA Tour starts, all of which had stronger fields than what he'll play in this week.
He'll need his approach play to be dialed in if he wants to win, but I can't pass up betting on a guy who has a fantastic course fit and is entering the week in some solid form.
Brandon Wu (+3500)
No body has had more success golfing on paspalum surfaces in their career than Tony Finau, which is a huge reason why he's the defending champ of this event. But, the golfer who's second in the field in total strokes gained on paspulm is Brandon Wu. He has two top three finishes in the two years of this tournament's existence.
He's not in the greatest of form, but if you want to bet on a guy with great course history, Wu is a the clear second choice behind Finau. While he missed the cut at the EM Phoenix Open, he gained +1.36 strokes on his approach play, which is extremely promising. Luckily for him, being wayward off the tee won't hurt him at Vidanta.
Martin Trainer (+27500)
You want to get crazy? Let's get crazy. In the year of long shot outright winners, we absolutely have to bet on a wild long shot to win the weakest field we've seen in 2024. So, I'm going to go with Martin Trainer who's available at 275/1.
Trainer missed the cut here last season but finished 11th here the year before. He's long off the tee and has had success putting on paspalum surfaces. He's also coming off a T8 finish at a Korn Ferry Tour event and while that may not be extremely impressive, is this week's field all that much better than a KFT tournament?
It's worth noting Trainer has won a PGA Tour event before, winning the Puerto Rico Open back in 2019. Want to know what type of grass is used at the course that hosts that event? Paspalum.
We're leaning into the grass handicapping this week, my friends.
