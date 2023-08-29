Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
It was a down year for the Hurricanes, but can the team get off to a big start against Miami (Ohio)
By Reed Wallach
Things didn't go as planned for Mario Cristobal in his first season as head coach for his alma matter, as the Hurricanes couldn't escape injuries and ineffective play, going 5-7 and missing a bowl.
The team will hope that with a fully healthy quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the Hurricanes can return to the ACC Championship game. Miami starts its season against the other Miami, Miami (Ohio), who travel to Hard Rock Stadium for a Week 1 matchup.
Can the Hurricanes get off to a hot start and set the tone for a big season? Here are the odds and everything you need to get ready for this Week 1 non conference battle.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (Florida) Odds, Spread and Total
Miami (Florida) vs. Miami (Ohio) Betting Trends
- Miami (Florida) went 2-10 against the spread (ATS) last season
- Miami (Florida) didn't cover as a favorite against an FBS favorite last season
- Miami (Ohio) went UNDER in nine of 12 games last season
- Miami (Ohio) went 5-4 as an underdog last season
Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (Florida) How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 1st
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Miami (Ohio) Record: 0-0
- Miami (Florida) Record: 0-0
Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (Florida) Key Players to Watch
Miami (Ohio)
Brett Gabbert: Gabbert was banged up for much of last season, but two years ago this was a player that completed nearly 60% of his passes for 2,648 yards with a stellar 26-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2021 when the team went 7-6.
Miami (Florida)
Tyler Van Dyke: Similar to Gabbert, a strong 2021 has been forgotten about for Van Dyke, who couldn't find his footing in Miami's revamped offense under now former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction and Pick
As for this matchup, I believe we see the Hurricanes impose its will early on the MAC visitor. The team will have Van Dyke fully healthy and a pass-happy offensive coordinator in Shannon Dawson calling the plays after creating a high octane offense with Houston over the past few years.
The home team has far more size on both the offensive and defensive lines that will make it difficult for the RedHawks to move the ball at will. I believe we see Miami build an early lead with its new look offense and build some momentum for the offense ahead of its Week 2 game against Texas A&M.
While the Hurricanes won only five games last season, the defense was still rock solid, generating 37 sacks (11th in the country) and generating turnovers at a top 20 clip in the country. The team returns 73% of its production on that side of the ball, per ESPN.com and should put a ton of pressure on Gabbert. Further, the Hurricane's biggest issue was limiting explosive plays, outside the top 120 in explosive pass defense, but Miami doesn't have its top receiver from last season, Mac Hippenhammer.
I'm going to lay it with the home team to outclass the MAC visitors.
Track Reed's bets here!