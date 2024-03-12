Miami vs. Boston College Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ACC Tournament First Round
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Miami-Boston College.
Miami has not built on its Final Four run last season. The Hurricanes are limping into the ACC Tournament having lost 10 of their last 11 games and nine straight overall to finish the regular season. Miami is now laying points in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night against Boston College in a matchup between two non-tournament teams.
It’s the third matchup between the two teams in less than a month and Boston College is going for a clean sweep. The Eagles ended February on a four-game skid but polished off the regular season with back-to-back wins. Can they end Miami’s season? Here’s the betting breakdown of Tuesday’s A-10 action with a best bet.
Miami vs. Boston College Odds, Spread and Total
Miami vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Miami is 14-15-2 ATS this season
- Boston College is 13-18 ATS this season
- Miami is 9-8-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Boston College is 4-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 14-17 in Miami games this season
- The OVER is 19-12 in Boston College games this season
Miami vs. Boston College How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 12
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to watch (TV): ACC Network
- Miami record: 15-16
- Boston College record: 17-14
Miami vs. Boston College Key Players to Watch
Miami
Norchad Omier: Despite the losing streak, Omier is still putting up numbers. The junior forward is seventh in the ACC in scoring (17 points per game) and second in rebounds (9.9). Over the last three games, Omier has scored 48 points and grabbed 35 boards with a pair of double-doubles in that stretch. He combined for 30 points and 19 rebounds in two games against Boston College.
Boston College
Quinten Post: Another ACC big man putting up numbers, the 7-foot senior forward is the Eagles’ leading scorer and rebounder. Post is averaging 16.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Post scored 42 points on 15-of-27 in two matchups against the Hurricanes this season.
Miami vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
Can Miami turn it around? The Hurricanes have the No. 91 offense in KenPom but have been held to 60 points or less four times over its current nine-game losing streak. The Hurricanes have a big offensive advantage in this matchup from beyond the arc, but can they take advantage?
Boston College’s defense, No. 218 in effective field goal percentage, is ranked No. 288 in defending 3-point shots. That’s not the area you want to struggle in when facing a Miami squad that plays at an above-average pace and accurately lets it fly from downtown. Miami shoots the second most 3-pointers in the ACC (24.6 per game) and is No. 42 in the nation in perimeter shooting. Over 40% of Miami’s points come from triples, the 54th-highest rate in the country. Elsewhere, Miami’s ball security issues could subside against a Boston College defense that doesn’t force a lot of turnovers.
Boston College is one of the best 3-point shooting teams, too. The Eagles are No. 51 in KenPom from distance. Miami, despite stellar play down low from Omier, is not deep in the frontcourt and ranks No. 236 in 2-point shots. Boston College’s offense is No. 72 in efficiency and No. 75 in effective field goal percentage. Both of these teams have the ability to light up the scoreboard and are below-average in the ACC in giving up points. Go with the over as both offenses set the tone.
