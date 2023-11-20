Miami vs. Boston College Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
The Hurricanes and Eagles looking to snap late-season losing streaks.
By Jovan Alford
The Miami Hurricanes almost put a dent into Louisville’s CFP dreams last week, but they lost 38-31 at home. The Hurricanes will put that game behind them and head to Chestnut Hill, MA, to play the Boston College Eagles on Black Friday.
Miami hasn’t played great in the last three weeks, but they are still favorites on the road against the Eagles.
Below, we’ll break down this ACC matchup and discuss whether bettors should lay the points with the Canes or the Eagles.
Here are the odds and our best bet for Miami vs. Boston College:
Miami vs. Boston College Odds, Spread and Total
Boston College vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Miami is 5-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Hurricanes are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. BC
- Boston College is 1-5 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Eagles’ last seven games against Miami
Miami vs. Boston College How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 24
- Game Time: noon EST
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Miami Record: 6-5
- Boston College Record: 6-5
Miami vs. Boston College Key Players to Watch
Miami
Tyler Van Dyke: Heading into this season, Van Dyke had some buzz as a pro prospect for the 2024 Draft. That buzz has slowly dwindled as the junior QB had a four-game stretch between Oct. 7 and Nov. 4, where he threw 10 interceptions.
However, Van Dyke had played a clean game last week against Louisville. He completed 24-of-39 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown. Miami will be looking for a similar performance against a Boston College defense with eight interceptions and 12 sacks.
Boston College
Thomas Castellanos: The dual-threat QB has his share of turnovers this season (11 interceptions), but he’s been a threat in the running game for the Eagles. Castellanos leads the team with 827 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10 quarterback had a rough performance last week against Virginia (13/25 for 171 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, and 21 rushing yards) but has a chance to fix things on Friday.
Miami vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
The Hurricanes haven’t played its best football lately, but neither have the Eagles. For both teams, it starts at the quarterback position. If they play mistake-free football, their teams have a chance to win.
Miami has dropped three consecutive games, but two of those losses were to Florida State and Louisville, who are the two best teams in the ACC. Boston College has had back-to-back bad losses to UVA and Pitt, who are at the bottom of the conference.
The Eagles cannot stop the run this season (189.2 yards per game allowed), which bodes well for the Hurricanes, who are averaging 172 yards per game. On the other hand, Boston College has a great running game, but Miami doesn’t give up much on the ground.
Therefore, I’m going to take the OVER for Friday’s game. Boston College is 7-3-1 to the over this season, while Miami is 6-5 to the over.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.