Miami vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Valentine's Day (Take OVER or UNDER?)
By Reed Wallach
Miami's NCAA Tournament hopes are passing by as the team can't seem to sustain any momentum this season.
The Hurricanes are running out of chances to bolster its standing in the race for a tournament bid, but can get back on track against Clemson, who has eased bubble concerns over the last week or so with a win against North Carolina on the road. The Tigers are laying a big number against a strong offense in the Hurricanes, can Miami cover the spread?
Miami (Florida) vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. Miami (Florida) Betting Trends
- Miami (Florida) is 15-9 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Miami (Florida) is 5-3 ATS this season
- Clemson is 7-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- Clemson has gone OVER in 14 of 23 games this season
- Miami has gone UNDER in eight of the past 10 games
Miami (Florida) vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 14th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Miami (Florida) Record: 15-9
- Clemson Record: 16-7
Miami (Florida) vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
Miami (Florida)
Nijel Pack: Pack played much better than last Monday against Virginia, responding to a two-point performance by pouring in 20 points on four three's against North Carolina. The Hurricanes need Pack to continue filling it up as a scorer to offset the team's poor defense, can he get it going against Clemson on Wednesday?
Clemson
Joseph Girard: The Syracuse transfer has plaenty of experience in ACC play, and we are seeing it now as he is helping get the Tigers out of a conference slump. He is shooting over 44% in league play and has scored 13 or more in five straight.
Miami (Florida) vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Miami won this game at home back on January 3rd, a 95-82 romp, but a lot has changed since then. While both teams have similar records in ACC play, the Hurricanes are 6-7 and the Tigers are 6-6, Clemson is trending up while Miami is trending down.
The Tigers have won three of four, including at North Carolina last week while Miami has dropped three of four, including scoring only 38 points against Virginia last week.
What can we expect in this matchup? While I'm inclined to take the points with Miami given the team's offensive capabilities against a Clemson team that doesn't pressure the ball, I'd rather go for the over.
Clemson is starting to find its three-point shot that had the team shooting in the top 50 in the country in non-conference play. The team is still shooting an ACC low 31% from beyond the arc in league play, but ShotQuality deems the team is due a one percent jump in three-point shooting while Miami is set for a four percent rise in three-point defense.
Meanwhile, Miami thrives in the open court, ranking 34th in transition frequency and scoring at a top 60 clip per possession, according to ShotQuality. While Clemson does a great job of limiting transition opportunities, 303rd in opponent transition rate, the team can be had in this facet of the game, 324 in points allowed per possession.
The first game closed with a total of 155.5 and flew over it with 177 points scored. Now, with some poor shooting splits in conference play, the rematch is lined at 151, but I'm going to bank on both offenses to go over the total yet again.
