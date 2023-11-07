Miami vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Fooitball Week 11
By Reed Wallach
Florida State's path to the College Football Playoff continues to gain more clarity with every passing week and win.
The Seminoles won at Pittsburgh last week despite being without its top two receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman behind a big outing from Heisman Trophy contender Jordan Travis, who passed for 360 yards in the win. Now, Florida State hosts rival Miami, who has fallen off a cliff amidst injuries and ineffective play.
Miami (Florida) vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Florida State vs. Miami (Florida) Betting Trends
- Florida State is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Miami is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Miami has gone OVER in all three games as an underdog
Miami (Florida) vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 11th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Miami Record: 6-3
- Florida State Record: 9-0
Miami (Florida) vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch
Miami (Florida)
Tyler Van Dyke: After a strong start to the season, Van Dyke has fallen off a cliff amidst injuries. He missed the team's win in overtime against Clemson and has returned to play poorly, throwing five interceptions and throwing for less than 200 yards in both games. The plan is to keep TVD under center, but he's not helping the team right now.
Florida State
Keon Coleman: Coleman was a late scratch from the team's win last week despite traveling with the Seminoles. We don't have confirmation of what Coleman's injury was nor if he'll play this week, but his impact is paramount against a stout Miami defense. The Michigan State transfer has a team-high 37 catches on 507 yards with eight touchdowns this season.
Miami (Florida) vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
While part of me wants to trust the big underdog in a rivalry game, there's not much going for Miami with its poor offense going up against a potent passing game in Florida State.
Miami has a more formidable pass rush than Pitt, but Travis proved that he can still do the heavy lifting without his two standout receivers last week, and the Miami secondary has struggled against high-octane offenses this season.
The Hurricanes allowed 33 points to Texas A&M and 41 to North Carolina, the two offenses that (at the time) can hold a candle to the FSU offense that checks in 14th in the country in EPA/Play behind Travis' fine play under center.
With the state of the Miami offense and a suspect secondary that is 79th in explosive pass defense, I can see this game going sideways for the road underdog.
I'll lay it with the Noles.
Track Reed's bets here!