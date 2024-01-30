Miami vs. NC State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Back the Hurricanes)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Miami-NC State.
Ten days ago, Miami went through its roughest stretch of the season, losing four of five games in ACC play, all four by single digits. The Hurricanes lost on the road to Syracuse (72-69) on Jan. 20 but picked up a pair of conference victories last week over Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. Can they keep that momentum in a trip to Raleigh on Tuesday night?
NC State is coming off a rough road trip, losing to Virginia in a low-scoring, defensive slugfest in overtime (59-53) and to Syracuse by double figures. Does a return home help the favored Wolfpack snap a three-game losing streak?
Here’s a betting preview for Tuesday’s matchup with a best bet.
Miami vs. NC State odds, spread and total
Miami vs. NC State betting trends
- Miami is 11-7-2 ATS this season
- NC State is 8-11-1 ATS this season
- Miami is 3-1-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- NC State is 6-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-10 in Miami games this season
- The OVER is 11-8-1 in NC State games this season
Miami vs. NC State how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Miami record: 14-6 (5-4 ACC)
- NC State record: 13-7 (5-4 ACC)
Miami vs. NC State key players to watch
Miami
Bensley Joseph: The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard is averaging 8.4 points and 3.5 assists per game. Matthew Cleveland is a game-time decision for Tuesday’s matchup against NC State with a hip injury and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game. With Cleveland out against Pittsburgh, Joseph got the nod, returning to the starting lineup but went just 1-of-6 from the field. He finished with 4 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.
NC State
Jayden Taylor: The junior guard is in his first season at NC State after playing the previous two years at Butler. He’s one of four double-digit scorers for the Wolfpack, averaging 11.5 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds. He’s shooting just 39.1% from the field this season, though, and his looks have been limited. Taylor has attempted just 31 shots in the last five games and is shooting just 35.4% in that span.
Miami vs. NC State prediction and pick
Miami has the second-best ATS mark (11-7-2) in the ACC this season and has enjoyed the underdog role. The Hurricanes have got points five times this year, going 3-1-1 with outright wins over Virginia Tech and Clemson. They pushed as four-point dogs in an 86-82 loss to Wake Forest on Jan. 6.
Miami’s offense is No. 42 in efficiency, per KenPom, and faces an NC State squad ranked No. 53. Miami doesn’t get to the free-throw line much, but the Hurricanes make up for it with the No. 12 effective field goal percentage and the No. 15 rate from beyond the arc. Miami also ranks No. 28 in 2-point field goal percentage. NC State’s defense forces turnovers, but struggles from the perimeter, allowing opponents to hit 34.5% of treys (No. 233).
Offensively, Miami’s defense is above average at No. 115 but has a great matchup against an NC State offense struggling to find the basket. The Wolfpack take good care of the rock but are No. 200 or worse in effective field goal percentage (No. 223), 3-point shooting (No. 219), and 2-point shooting (No. 209).
Even if Cleveland is out, the Hurricanes offense was able to score 72 points and assist on 16 of 28 made field goals with only 8 turnovers in Saturday’s win over Pittsburgh, which has the No. 54 defense in KenPom.
Miami’s only ATS loss on the road was against Kentucky in November. They have not lost against the number on the road in ACC play and that continues tonight. Take the Hurricanes.
