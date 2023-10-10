Miami vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
Can Miami respond after a gutting loss to Georgia Tech?
By Reed Wallach
Miami was on the wrong side of arguably the worst loss in recent memory, fumbling with 30 seconds left and letting up a game-winning touchdown to Georgia Tech to ruin its undefeated season to date.
How do the Hurricanes respond as the team heads down to Chapel Hill to face an upstart Tar Heels team that has a future top-five pick in the NFL Draft in Drake Maye? The Hurricanes had been rolling up until the final minute of last week's game, will it be able to turn the page to a difficult road test?
Here are the odds for Miami vs. UNC on Saturday night in an ACC battle:
Miami vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina vs. Miami Betting Trends
- North Carolina is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Miami is 3-2 ATS this season
- Both teams have gone UNDER in three of five games this season
Miami vs. North Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Kenan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Miami Record: 4-1
- North Carolina Record: 5-1
Miami vs. North Carolina Key Players to Watch
Miami
Tyler Van Dyke: Lost in the team's meltdown against Georgia Tech, Van Dyke had his worst game of the season, throwing three interceptions in the loss. Can TVD bounce back? He has stepped up this season after struggling in 2022, passing for 1,330 yards and an 11-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio before that.
North Carolina
Drake Maye: Maye has played to his lofty standards this season and it was clear last week in the team's 40-7 destruction of Syracuse, posting a 70% completion percentage with 442 yards and three touchdowns while adding another TD on the ground. Maye has been arguably the best quarterback in the sport this season, completing 72% of his passes for 1,629 yards through five games.
Miami vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
While it's fair to question how Miami will respond to the late-game disaster in Week 6, this matchup sets up nicely for the Hurricanes, who may be getting downgraded too far for the team's outcome last week.
The Hurricane's defense has been nailing this season under first-year defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, posting a top 15 success rate and EPA/Play according to gameonpaper.com so far this season with a stifling defensive line that is second in Pro Football Focus' rush defense grade.
That's an issue for North Carolina, which is 118th run blocking so far this season. The Tar Heels have put a lot on Maye's plate so far this season as the team has struggled to establish a strong ground game.
This will be the best defense that UNC will face this season and I believe that last week's end game is giving us an extra half-point or so on the Hurricanes.
North Carolina's defense has been better than last year but is still middling at best, tied for 54th in overall success rate. Miami's offense has been playing at an equal, if not better, mark than UNC's highly regarded offense, 21st in EPA/Play this season.
I think we see the Hurricanes keep this one close behind its strong defense.
