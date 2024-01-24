Miami vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 24 (Bet the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Miami-Notre Dame.
Miami is a road favorite for the first time all season when it visits Notre Dame on Wednesday. The Hurricanes started 2-0 in ACC play but have stumbled of late, losing four of five games after falling at Syracuse on Saturday. Jim Larranaga’s club was once ranked as high as No. 8, but the Hurricanes have not built on last year’s run to the Final Four.
Miami has three games left against No. 3 North Carolina and No. 12 Duke in February, so the Hurricanes need to stack up conference wins in a hurry. Can they do it Wednesday?
Notre Dame has lost four of five, though Notre Dame has played just one game decided by double digits (a 76-54 win over Virginia) in conference play. Can the Fighting Irish continue making money for backers as an underdog?
Miami vs. Notre Dame odds, spread and total
Miami vs. Notre Dame betting trends
- Miami is 10-7-1 ATS this season
- Notre Dame is 10-8 ATS this season
- Miami is 7-6 ATS as a favorite this season
- Notre Dame is 8-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 10-8 in Miami games this season
- The OVER is 5-13 in Notre Dame games this season
Miami vs. Notre Dame how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Miami record: 12-6 (3-4 ACC)
- Notre Dame record: 7-11 (2-5 ACC)
Miami vs. Notre Dame key players to watch
Miami
Norchad Omier: A key cog in last year’s run to the Final Four, Omier has been Miami’s best player this season. The junior forward ranks seventh in the ACC in scoring at 17.2 points per game and is second in rebounds (9.6). Omier only attempted five shots in the loss to Florida State, but got to the free-throw line 12 times and finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Omier didn’t play in the loss to Syracuse with a lower extremity injury and is considered day-to-day.
Notre Dame
Markus Burton: Notre Dame’s offense is averaging just 62.8 points per game this season and Burton is the Fighting Irish’s only double-digit scorer. In 18 games, the true freshman is averaging 16.3 points per game and is eighth in the ACC in assists (3.9). Burton has been Notre Dame’s leading scorer in four of the last five games, though Notre Dame is 0-4 in those games.
Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction and pick
Notre Dame’s offense has been brutal this season and ranks dead last in the ACC in scoring, field goal percentage (40.2%) while ranking No. 310 in KenPom in efficiency. Thankfully, the Fighting Irish defense is No. 43 overall in KenPom and is top-30 in the country in effective field goal percentage and defending two-point shots.
Miami’s defense is No. 127 overall and should improve against a Notre Dame offense that ranks No. 300 or worse in turnover percentage and 3-point shooting. In the previous matchup between these two teams - a 62-49 Miami win to open conference play - the Hurricanes held Notre Dame to 28.6% shooting and a 6-of-32 performance from 3-point range.
Notre Dame’s defense is good enough to keep them in the game. The Fighting Irish are 8-3 ATS as an underdog this season, 3-1 as a home underdog, and have lost their last four conference games by an average of 5.7 points. Miami has not been a road favorite all season, so it’s difficult to back the Hurricanes in a new spot. The best bet, though, is on the under with Notre Dame’s stellar defense and abysmal offense.
Notre Dame’s conference games have an average total of 123 points and the only game that went over was a 75-68 overtime win over Georgia Tech, which had 131 points at the end of regulation. Take the under.
