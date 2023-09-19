Miami vs. Temple Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
Full betting preview for the Miami Hurricanes and Temple Owls in Week 4.
By Josh Yourish
The Miami Hurricanes already have one big win on the season; their 48-33 victory over Texas A&M in Week 2, so they didn’t really have to load up the rest of their non-conference schedule. One test is typically enough and that means they get to go into Week 4 as a 24.5 point favorite over the Temple Owls after a 48-7 win over Bethune Cookman in Week 4.
Conference play is coming soon enough for the Hurricanes, but for now, it’s not quite a matter of win or loss, just an issue of by how much.
Miami vs. Temple Odds, Spread and Total
Temple vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Temple is 1-2 ATS
- The UNDER is 3-0 in Temple games
- Miami is 2-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-1 in Miami games
Miami vs. Temple How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Miami Record: 3-0
- Temple Record: 2-1
Miami vs. Temple Key Players to Watch
Miami
Xavier Restrepo, WR: Keep an eye out for No. 7 in this game because I know Tyler Van Dyke will. Restrepo has become his favorite receiver. Restrepo has 17 catches after six grabs for 120 yards last week against Bethune-Cookman. He is also averaging 18.5 yards per catch, so he’s not just an underneath guy at 5-foot-10.
Temple
Joquez Smith, RB: Smith was very involved against Norfolk State last week with 15 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown. He only has 24 total carries on the season, so either he’s emerging as the running back one or he just had a big week against an inferior team. The division of labor between Smith and Darvon Hubbard will be interesting this week.
Miami vs. Temple Prediction and Pick
Miami’s offense has been light’s out so far in 2023. Now, they’ve picked on some poor competition, but they also did it to Texas A&M so it might be legit. Heading into Week 4 the Hurricanes led by Tyler Van Dyke are 15th in yards per game and sixth in yards per play at 8.3. They are super efficient, averaging 5.9 yards per rush which ranks 13th and completing 77.5% of their passes which ranks sixth.
Van Dyke isn’t just doing it with underneath completions either, he has 822 yards and averages 11 yards per attempt which is one of the best marks of any college quarterback. Van Dyke has eight touchdowns to just one interception.
The Hurricanes are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games and didn’t cover in week 3 against Bethune-Cookman. That was certainly a let-down spot after beating A&M, but it’s a part of a larger trend.
Since the start of 2022, Miami is 2-7 against the spread as a favorite. During that same stretch, Temple is 6-5 ATS as an underdog.
The Owls have an efficient rushing attack and with Miami only running an average of 59 plays per game, which ranks 123, they may not play fast enough to cover this massive spread. You need plenty of opportunities to build a 25-point lead and Miami simply plays too methodically. I’ll take Temple.
