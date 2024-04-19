Michael Penix Draft Position Odds Are Surprisingly High
Where will the Washington signal-caller land in next week’s NFL Draft?
Quarterbacks will take center stage at next week’s NFL Draft in Detroit as there are several potential franchise signal-callers set to be picked early and often.
There are currently projected to be five quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the NFL draft but Washington quarterback Michael Penix could be the sixth.
Currently on FanDuel Sportsbook, Penix is projected to be picked just outside of the first round with a draft position of 33.5.
Which Team will Draft Michael Penix Jr.?
Penix brings a lot of experience from his six-season collegiate career between Indiana and Washington. Penix was the Heisman Trophy Award runner-up last season after throwing for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns and leading Washington to the national championship game.
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders were the favorite at +260 to draft Penix. However, it would likely involve a trade for some of the quarterback-needy teams (Las Vegas, Denver, Minnesota) in the middle of the draft order to pick Penix. Given his current draft position of 33.5, those teams would likely try to trade down in the first round of the draft and accumulate an extra pick than to reach for Penix in the middle of the first round.
As of Friday afternoon, the Raiders are still the favorite to draft Penix but those odds have dropped to +300. The Raiders are followed by the Vikings and Broncos at +500.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.