Michael Penix Jr. Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Top 10 Pick Viewed as Longshot to Win OROY)
By Reed Wallach
The most shocking pick of the 2024 NFL Draft was the Atlanta Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall.
Penix Jr. is slated to back up free agent signing Kirk Cousins, who the Falcons signed to an eight-figure deal in free agency a few months ago, which is being reflected in Rookie of the Year odds as Penix isn't a contender whatsoever.
The 24-year-old rookie is not expected to play a factor in the 2024 version of the Falcons, who hope to get positive results around Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles in the middle of last season and not necessarily play Penix this season.
However, the team clearly has an eye for the Heisman Trophy runner-up despite his advanced age and potential that he sits behind Cousins for at least a season. There are avenues to him seeing the field in 2024, such as the former Vikings starter not recovering as nicely from his Achilles injury.
If that were the case, expect Penix to see his odds shorten quite a bit, as he can take advantage of the playing team and potentially live up to top-10 billing. However, it doesn't seem likely that he's part of the process this season, hurting his Rookie of the Year odds.
For now, here are the odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year following the 2024 NFL Draft with Penix way down the board.
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.