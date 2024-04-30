Michael Penix Jr. Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Top 10 Pick Viewed as Longshot to Win OROY)

The #Falcons drafting Michael Penix came down to this:



Kirk Cousins's cap #'s

2024 $25 mil

2025 $40 mil

2026 $57.5 mil (no gtd $)

2027 $57.5 mil (no gtd $)



Cousins is really on a two-year deal. If he's cut in 2026 at age 38, ATL only has a $12.5 dead cap if post 6/1.