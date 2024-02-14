Michigan State vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Valentine's Day (Count on Points)
By Reed Wallach
Michigan State secured a massive win over the wekeend, rallying to knock off Illinois at home, easing any bubble concerns for the Spartans.
The team hits the road to face Penn State on Wednesday, a team that Michigan State had little issue taking care of at home last month, 92-61. However, the Nittany Lions have proven to be a tough out at home in Big Ten play, knocking off the likes of Wisconsin earlier in Big Ten play.
What should we expect on Valentine's Day? We got you covered with our full betting preview.
Michigan State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Penn State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Michigan State is 14-10-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Michigan State is 1-6-1 ATS on the road this season
- Penn State is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 games
- Penn State has gone OVER in 14 of 24 games this season
Michigan State vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 14th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Michigan State Record: 15-9
- Penn State Record: 12-12
Michigan State vs. Penn State Key Players to Watch
Michigan State
Tyson Walker:
Penn State
Ace Baldwin:
Michigan State vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Looking back at the first meeting, Michigan State was bale to pull away early and cruise to a blowout win behind shooting 56% from the field. Penn State struggled to protect the ball, turning it over 15 times and made only three of 29 three-point shots (10%).
Back at home, I expect Penn State to shoot better, the team ranks third in three-point rate in Big Ten play and Michigan State is last in three-point rate allowed. I expect PSU to get shots up from distance and to hit at least a few.
Meanwhile, expect the likes of Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard to continue to feast in this matchup. Penn State loves to pressure the ball, second in Big Ten turnover percentage, but Michigan State's backcourt protects the ball at a high level (second lowest TO% in league games) and is shooting nearly 66% at the rim this season.
Walker had 22 points in the first meeting while Hoggard added 10 more and four assists while the Spartans big man Malik Hall had 24 points.
I expect Michigan State to put points, but I'm counting on a more formidable performance from the Nittany Lions at home. In that case, I'm going to side with the over.
