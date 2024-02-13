Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Back the Fighting Illini)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Michigan-Illinois.
Michigan continues its lost season as the Wolverines are in the Big 10’s basement and head coach Juwan Howard could be on the hot seat. Michigan has lost six of its last seven games and are big underdogs once again Tuesday when they visit No. 14 Illinois.
The Fighting Illini had a three game winning streak snapped in Saturday’s 88-80 loss to Michigan State on the road. Can they start a new streak and win with margin in the process? Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s Big 10 battle with a best bet.
Michigan vs. Illinois odds, spread and total
Michigan vs. Illinois betting trends
- Michigan is 7-17 ATS this season
- Illinois is 11-9-3 ATS this season
- Michigan is 3-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Illinois is 8-8-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-10 in Michigan games this season
- The OVER is 15-8 in Illinois games this season
Michigan vs. Illinois how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Center
- How to watch (TV): Peacock
- Michigan record: 8-16 (3-10 Big 10)
- Illinois record: 17-6 (8-4 Big 10)
Michigan vs. Illinois key players to watch
Michigan
Jaelin Llewellyn: Without its top scorer for road games, Llewellyn has been Michigan’s leading scorer in two of the last three games away from Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-2 senior guard is only averaging 5.5 points per game but the increase in minutes on the road has led to more scoring, putting up 42 points in the last three away contests.
Illinois
Coleman Hawkins: The 6-foot-10 senior forward is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. He’s one of four double-digit scorers in the Fighting Illini lineup and turned in 14 points and 7 assists in Saturday’s loss to Michigan State. He’s scored 34 points on 12-of-25 shooting with six 3-pointers over the last two contests.
Michigan vs. Illinois prediction and pick
Michigan has to play its away games without leading scorer Dug McDaniel, who is only eligible for home contests. Without McDaniel, the Wolverines have been brutal on the road, going 0-4 and losing by 19.5 points per game. It hurts Michigan the most on offense as the Wolverines are only averaging 56.2 points per game in that stretch.
Michigan now has a nightmare matchup against an Illinois defense that is No. 41 in KenPom and is No. 16 in defending 2-point shots and No. 23 in effective field goal percentage. Despite ranking No. 359 in turnover percentage, Illinois is able to play physical defense and get stops and they’ll face a Michigan offense that has struggled without McDaniel on the floor.
Illinois’ offense should have a field day against a Michigan defense that is last in the Big 10 in opponents’ field goal percentage (45.6%) and scoring (78.4 points per game).
Illinois is No. 6 in KenPom in overall offensive efficiency and will match up against a Wolverines’ defense that does not create turnovers (No. 358 in steal percentage) and is No. 292 in defending the perimeter and No. 229 in effective field goal percentage.
Illinois already has a 15-point road win over Michigan on its resume this season. They cruise on Tuesday in a bounce-back spot following Saturday’s loss.
