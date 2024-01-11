Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 11 (Take the Under)
Two teams struggling in Big East play meet up in College Park on Thursday night.
Maryland won eight of nine following a 1-3 start, but its been tough sledding since conference play resumed when the calendar flipped. The Terps have lost two straight, falling at home to No. 1 Purdue, 67-53, and dropping a close one at Minnesota on Sunday, 65-62.
Michigan is sliding with an identical conference record (1-3) and a four-game losing streak. The Wolverines have lost nine of their last 12 games since a 3-0 start to the year that included a key win at St. John’s.
Will Michigan bounce back without one of its star players? Or will Maryland get back on track? Here’s everything to know about the Big 10 battle on tap.
Michigan vs. Maryland odds, spread and total
Michigan vs. Maryland betting trends
- Michigan is 5-10 ATS this season
- Maryland is 4-11 ATS this season
- Michigan is 2-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Maryland is 3-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 11-4 in Michigan games this season
- The OVER is 5-10 in Maryland games this season
Michigan vs. Maryland how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 11
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Michigan record: 6-9 (1-3 Big 10)
- Maryland record: 9-6 (1-3 Big 10)
Michigan vs. Maryland key players to watch
Michigan
Dug McDaniel: Well, fans won’t be able to watch Michigan’s leading scorer when the Wolverines are away from Ann Arbor. McDaniel, who is averaging 17.8 points per game, has been suspended for Michigan’s next six road games, the school announced Wednesday.
Jaelin Llewellyn: Michigan was already thin at guard before McDaniel’s suspension. It should give a bigger role to Llewellyn, a fifth-year guard who spent his first three seasons at Princeton. He played in only eight games last year at Michigan before a torn ACL and returned in December this year. In five games off the bench this season, he’s averaging just 2.2 points per game.
Maryland
Jahmir Young: On a struggling Maryland offense, Young has been a bright spot as the Terps’ leading scorer. The senior guard has scored 20-plus points in four consecutive games, including a 37-point explosion in Maryland’s 69-60 road win over UCLA on Dec. 22. He followed that with a 26-point outing on 12-of-23 shooting against No. 1 Purdue in a loss Jan. 2.
Michigan vs. Maryland prediction and pick
Michigan’s offense is ranked No. 33 in the nation, according to KenPom, but that factors in McDaniel’s sophomore surge. McDaniel’s suspension will hurt Michigan’s offense against a Maryland defense that ranks No. 30 in efficiency, according to KenPom.
Michigan has played the No. 22 hardest schedule in the nation and the 10th hardest schedule of opposing offense, per KenPom. The Wolverines get an easier draw on Thursday with a Maryland offense that ranks No. 168 in the country.
Maryland’s defensive prowess has come against the 249th hardest schedule of opposing offenses and though Michigan has excelled on that side of the ball, it will be the Wolverines’ first game without McDaniel and they could start slow. With Maryland's offensive struggles, it's hard to justify laying points on a team that's 3-7 ATS as a favorite. Maryland has been profitable for under bettors this year and look for that to continue.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change