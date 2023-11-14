Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
The Wolverines looking to avoid a slip-up against Terrapins.
By Jovan Alford
The No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to keep the pressure on Ohio State in the Big Ten East standings as they take on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. The Wolverines are coming off a solid 24-15 road win against Penn State last week, its first ranked win of the season.
Meanwhile, the Terrapins snapped their four-game losing streak last week with a 13-10 win over Nebraska, giving the team its sixth win and bowl eligibility.
Can the Terps hand the undefeated Wolverines their first loss of the season? Or will Michigan get another road win for the third time in the last four weeks?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Michigan vs. Maryland:
Michigan vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Maryland vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Michigan is 4-0 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season
- The OVER is 5-1 in Michigan’s last six games
- Maryland is 2-4 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 4-1 in Maryland’s last five home games
Michigan vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Game Time: noon. EST
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Michigan Record: 10-0
- Maryland Record: 6-4
Michigan vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Blake Corum: The senior running back shredded Penn State’s defense for a season-high 145 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Corum has been productive on the ground this season for the Wolverines, with 794 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 5-foot-8 running back has two more games left in the regular season to get 20 touchdowns. He’ll be going up against a Terrapins’ defense that allows 121.5 rushing yards per game this season.
Maryland
Taulia Tagovailoa: The senior quarterback is coming off a solid performance against Nebraska last week. Tagovailoa completed 67.5% of his passes for 283 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
The Terps’ offensive line did a much better job of protecting Tagovailoa, who was only sacked once. In Maryland’s previous two games against Penn State and Northwestern, he was sacked 12 times. Tagovailoa will try to stay upright and not turnover the ball against the Wolverines, who have held opposing QBs to a 52.2 completion percentage (second-best in the Big Ten).
Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
The Wolverines showed us last week that they don’t need McCarthy to win, as they have a great RB duo in Corum and Donovan Edwards that can carry the offense. However, I don’t think we’ll see McCarthy only throw the ball eight times against the Terps, who are giving up 218.2 passing yards per game this season.
Michigan is 2-0 against the spread when they are favored by less than 20 points this year, while Maryland is 0-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog and 3-4 ATS in Big Ten play. We saw the Terps struggle against a tough Penn State defense a couple of weeks ago, and now they have to face a better defense in Michigan on Saturday. Take the Wolverines to cover the spread and stay perfect on the season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.