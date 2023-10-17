Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
By Reed Wallach
The Michigan Wolverines continue their ascent up the college football ladder. The team is now co-favorites to win the National Championship this season, a testament to how incredible this team has been this season.
Michigan has been throttling opponents in Big Ten play, outscoring four foes by a combined score of 180-31. The team will face a struggling Michigan State team that just went to a new quarterback last week in Katin Houser, who nearly led Sparty to a win at Rutgers last week.
Can he get Michigan State to the window as a three-plus touchdown underdog? Here is our look at this rivalry matchup on Saturday night:
Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan State vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Michigan is 3-3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Michigan State is 1-2-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Michigan State has gone UNDER in three of four games at home this season
Michigan State vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21st
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Michigan Record: 7-0
- Michigan State Record: 2-4
Michigan State vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Michigan State
Katin Houser: Houser completed 18-of-29 passes for 133 yards with two touchdown passes against a stout Rutgers defense on the road. While the team unraveled late, blowing a late lead, Houser may give the Spartans a lift on offense.
Michigan
J.J. McCarthy: McCarthy has been arguably the most effective quarterback in college football this season. He is completing nearly 80% of his passes and the Wolverines are smoking teams so badly that he has only thrown four passes in the fourth quarter this season.
Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Michigan has been boat-racing opponents in conference play, and I still think there's room to go on this Wolverines' freight train.
While Michigan State may get up for a rivalry game, the team won't be able to sustain long drives and generate scoring opportunities. The Spartans are 118th in EPA/Pass and 11th in EPA/Rush this season. The Wolverines haven't allowed a first-and-goal this season and are second in EPA/Play.
The defense has been nails this season, Indiana only scored on a trick play in the first quarter before Michigan scored 52 straight.
While the Wolverines may get punched in the mouth early with Michigan State conjuring up a strong scripted portion of the game, I believe the team will run out of gas and succumb to Michigan's potent and devastatingly efficient offense.
The Wolverines are top 10 in EPA/Play and success rate this season and have been running it up on teams in league play with an average margin of victory of more than 37 points per game.
