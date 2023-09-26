Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
The Wolverines play their first true road game, will the team get its first cover?
By Reed Wallach
Michigan has been on cruise control this season, beating four inferior opponents at home in Ann Arbor.
While Michigan won't face an elite foe just yet, the team will play on the road for the first time this season when it travels to face Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers have been battling some injuries at quarterback, but have taken care of business against two lesser opponents as it tries to find its identity.
Can the team stay close to a Michigan team that hasn't covered a point spread yet this season?
Here are the odds for this Big Ten clash:
Michigan vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Michigan hasn't covered the spread yet this season
- Michigan has gone UNDER in every game this season
- Nebraska has gone UNDER in three of four games this season
Nebraska vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Michigan Record: 4-0
- Nebraska Record: 2-2
Michigan vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch
Michigan
J.J. McCarthy: McCarthy has showcased improved play, but considering the competition has been so low it hasn't mattered all that much to the Wolverines as it's been inconsistent. McCarthy helped the Wolverines cruise past Rutgers, completing 71% of his passes with a touchdown and added 51 yards on the ground, but how will this go on the road for the first time?
Nebraska
Heinrich Haarberg: Haarberg has led the Cornhuskers to two wins as a run-first QB. The 6'5" sophomore is completing a shade over 50% of his passes through two starts, but is more of a threat with his legs, rushing for over 250 yards on 40 carries. Can it hold up against one of the best defenses in the country?
Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
Michigan hasn't been challenged so far, and the team is playing at one of the slowest rates in the country, 131st in plays per minute this season. The team is playing at an insane level efficiency, but given the lofty standards and lack of plays, Michigan hasn't been able to run up the score in order to cover the spread.
However, this can be the time to buy the Wolverines, now favored inside of three touchdowns. Nebraska's defense will be outmatched in the trenches and won't be able to use Haarberg as a dangerous runner as often given the team ranks inside the top 20 in both line yards and yards allowed per carry.
There is a chance that Jeff Sims returns for the Cornhuskers, the team's Week 1 starter, but he has struggled with turnovers through two starts. That will help a Michigan defense that is inside the top 50 in havoc rate.
Nebraska hasn't shown an ability to score enough to hang with the more talented offenses on its schedule like Colorado, and I think this jump in class will serve as a humbling point for the team. Take Michigan to cover its first spread.
