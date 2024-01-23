Michigan vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Back the Boilermakers to cruise)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Michigan-Purdue.
Michigan will be without its top scorer in its trip to West Lafayette on Tuesday. The Wolverines got a win over rival Ohio State on Jan. 15, but that’s Michigan’s only win since before Christmas having lost six of seven and falling in the Big 10 standings.
No. 2 Purdue is on a roll since having the court stormed against them in a 16-point loss to Nebraska Jan. 9. The Boilermakers look like national title contenders with KenPom’s No. 1 strength of schedule, and are coming off back-to-back double-digit road conference wins.
Can Purdue pull away on Tuesday? Here’s the betting preview with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Michigan vs. Purdue odds, spread and total
Michigan vs. Purdue betting trends
- Michigan is 6-12 ATS this season
- Purdue is 11-6-2 ATS this season
- Michigan is 2-4 ATS as an underdog this season
- Purdue is 10-6-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 12-6 in Michigan games this season
- The OVER is 13-6 in Purdue games this season
Michigan vs. Purdue how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- How to watch (TV): Peacock
- Michigan record: 7-11 (2-5 Big 10)
- Purdue record: 17-2 (6-2 Big 10)
Michigan vs. Purdue key players to watch
Michigan
Tarris Reed Jr.: The focus is on Michigan’s frontcourt whenever you have to match up with Zach Edey. Reed, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, is averaging 8.8 points per game this season and is coming off a season-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting in Michigan’s 88-73 loss to Illinois on Jan. 18.
Purdue
Zach Edey: Pretty obvious, right? Edey is a -2000 favorite to win the John R. Wooden Award and has been on another level over Purdue’s three-game winning streak. In that stretch, Edey is averaging 31 points and 17.3 rebounds per game, leading to three wins by an average margin of 17.3 points.
Michigan vs. Purdue prediction and pick
Turn your attention toward the 3-point line in this matchup. The biggest difference in Purdue this season than last year’s No. 1-seeded club that was upset in the first round is its 3-point shooting. Purdue was No. 276 in 3-point percentage (32.2%) last season and ranks No. 11 in that metric this season (39.3%).
With so much attention on Edey, it creates a plethora of opportunities on the perimeter and Purdue is taking advantage. Four different Boilermakers have hit 20-plus triples this season, with guards Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer combining for 75.
Loyer is shooting 43% from deep and Purdue makes 8.7 triples per game. Michigan’s defense, which is No. 139 overall, is No. 197 in defending the perimeter.
Michigan can shoot the rock from deep, sinking 8.8 three-pointers per game, which is second in the Big 10. But the Wolverines will be without leading scorer Dug McDaniel (shooting 37.4% from the perimeter) as he serves his away-games-only suspension.
With McDaniel out, depth is a concern for Michigan. The Wolverines rank No. 359 in bench minutes (18.4%), and that’s a problem if Edey punishes the paint and gets Michigan’s frontcourt in trouble. Lay the big number with Purdue.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.