Midwest Region Bracket Preview: Teams, Prediction and Odds (Purdue Set to Run Through March Madness?)
By Reed Wallach
Last year, Purdue became the second team in NCAA Tournament history to lose to a No. 16 seed. This season, the Boilermakers haven't been detered to date and appear primed to make a run in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.
The Boilermakers, behind the player of Wooden Award favorite Zach Edey, secured a second straight No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. The team will look to get over the hump this year in a crowded region that features No. 2 seed Tennessee, led by Dalton Knecht.
Elsewhere in the bracket, Gonzaga looms as a No. 5 seed in hopes of another deep March run as well as Creighton, who is the No. 3 seed.
Let's get you set with all the betting information you need to win betting on the Midwest Region this NCAA Tournament!
2024 National Championship Odds
2024 Midwest Region Odds
2024 Midwest Region Bracket
2024 Midwest Region Schedule
2024 Midwest Region Things to Know
Favorite: Purdue
Purdue is the No. 1 seed and the clear favorite to win this region. Led by 7'4" Zach Edey and his 24 points and 11 rebounds per game, the Boilermakers are a tough out for any team with the team's ability to generate clean looks. The team is second in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency with a ton of perimeter shooting around Edey.
On defense, the team has sound rim protection around Edey, but the defense doesn't pressure the ball very well and generate turnovers. While Purdue struggles to turn foes over, the team's defense is disciplined and limit opponents to one try.
Dark Horse: Texas
There are a lot of intriguing teams in this region, but Texas has been a tough team to peg all season. Loaded with talent, the Longhorns haven't been able to string together a consistent run of basketball.
The team has a potent offense around lead guard Max Abmas, of Oral Roberts fame, as the Longhorns are a top 20 offense in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency, but the defense has floundered all season as Tyrese Hunter's play has slipped. The Longhorns are outside the top 200 in defensive rebounding rate and three-point percnetage allowed.
However, Texas has the talent of a Final Four team and did spend the past two months playing in the best conference in college basketball, could the team breakthrough now in the NCAA Tournament?
Team to Fade: Kanas
Speaking of the Big 12, it's tough to trust Kansas heading into the NCAA Tournament given the team's injuries.
Kevin McCullar's lingering leg injury and Hunter Dickinson's shoulder ailment kept each on the sidelines in the Big 12 Tournament last week and the two's status is up in the air, but the thought of injury on an already thin roster is concerning.
Further, the Jayhawks lack the offensive firepower from the perimeter (the team is bottom 50 in the country in three-point rate) to go on a deep run, making the team ripe for a first weekend exit, especially if the team survives Samford's top 10 adjusted tempo and full court pressure with a quick turnaround on the weekend.
Cinderella? Oregon
There are plenty of options in this region, Samford, McNeese, but I'll go with Oregon, who is fresh off a PAC-12 Championship run to secure a bid under head coach Dana Altman.
Altman has plenty of success in the 'Big Dance,' taking Oregon to the Final Four in 2017, making the Elite Eight in 2016, and making three other Sweet 16's. The Ducks have dealt with injuries all season, but may be healthy at the right time, and playing to its potential.
The Ducks draw South Carolina in the first round, a near coin flip game, before a potential matchup against Altman's former team, Creighton in the Round of 32. Oregon's ability to play different defenses around big man N'Faly Dante make the team a tricky prep on a quick turnaround.
