Mike Evans Next Team Odds (Buccaneers Favored, Falcons, Patriots are Dark Horses to Land Future HOF WR)
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be able to keep star wide receiver Mike Evans in 2024?
Shortly after Mecole Hardman's game-winning touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, oddsmakers were already lining up odds for potential moves to be made this offseason in the NFL.
One of those moves could involve Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star wide receiver Mike Evans, who is among Tampa Bay's main free agents heading into the new league year, along with Baker Mayfield and Lavonte David.
Evans has been the model of consistency over his 10 seasons with the Buccaneers, which drafted the Texas A&M product with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
In December, Evans becamse the first player in NFL history to begin his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He finished the year with 79 catches for 1,255 yards, his highest mark in both categories since 2018, and 13 touchdowns, helping lead Tampa Bay to an NFC South title and a first-round playoff win.
Evans, who tied Randy Moss for the second most 1,000-yard seasons (10) in NFL history (Jerry Rice has 14), could leave the Sunshine State for the first time in his professional career when free agency kicks off in March.
Here's where the oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook believe are the top landing spots for the five-time Pro-Bowler.
Mike Evans next team odds
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -165
- Chicago Bears: +650
- Houston Texans: +800
- New England Patriots: +1200
- Kansas City Chiefs: +1400
- Atlanta Falcons: +1400
- Arizona Cardinals: +1600
- Carolina Panthers: +2000
- Indianapolis Colts: +2500
- Washington Commanders: +3500
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Favored to Retain Evans in 2024
It's no surprise that Evans is favored to return to the team that drafted him nearly a decade ago. Evans already said publicly that he'd like to be back with Tampa Bay and he showed no signs of slowing down in his 10th season.
The Buccaneers got a big year from quarterback Baker Mayfield to win an NFC South crown and reach the NFC Divisional Round and are looking to build on the connection he has with the best wideout in franchise history.
Atlanta Falcons Are Dark Horse for Mike Evans
Would Evans jump ship to a division rival?
The Falcons are need of offensive firepower under new head coach (and former Buccaneers head coach before Evans was drafted) Raheem Morris. The Falcons have question marks at quarterback with Desmond Ridder entering his third season and wide receiver was virtually a one-man show with Drake London leading the way.
London finished with a team-high 69 catches for 905 yards. No other Atlanta wide receiver had more than 18 catches (Mack Hollins) in former head coach Arthur Smith's run-first system. It'll be interesting to see what Atlanta's offense will look like under Morris, but Evans would be an upgrade to any new system.
Could New England Patriots Make a Move for Mike Evans?
New England is the fourth-favorite to land Evans. The Patriots are moving in a new direction under head coach Jerod Mayo Sr., and all directions point to New England drafting a new franchise quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.
A rookie quarterback's best friend could be Evans, who put up double-digit 1,000-yard seasons with a slew of different signal-callers. The Patriots receiving corps needs a major facelift already as aging veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott led the team in catches (51) last season.
DeMario Douglas was the team's leading wide receiver, turning in just 49 catches for 561 yards and no scores on an offense that was tied for last in the NFL in scoring last season (13.9 points per game).
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.