Million Dollar Super Bowl Bets Were Mostly Losers in 49ers vs. Chiefs
There were several wagers for $1 million on Super Bolw 58, but more them turned out to be losers than winners.
By Peter Dewey
The Super Bowl has come and gone, and we have some of the results on the biggest wagers placed on the NFL's biggest game.
There were eight different bets placed on Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers that were at least $1 million wagers, but more of them came out losers.
In fact, only two of the $1 million wagers were on the Chiefs. Both of them were to cover the spread in the game at +2 (Kansas City won outright). The other million dollar wager that won was on the 49ers' spread in the first half. San Fran led the game 10-3 at the break.
Vegas always seems to come away a winner, and things were not different in this year's Super Bowl with five different bets on the 49ers to win outright or cover the spread of two points came up short in the team's overtime loss.
That's a tough way to lose a million bucks.
Even worse, one person lost three big bets backing the 49ers.
Probably a bad sign when their tails bet missed. And even if the 49ers had won, Purdy wasn't winning MVP, so that would have been a hit too. But the million dollar loss hurts the worst.
There's always next year, though. Here are the odds for next season.
Super Bowl 2025 Odds
