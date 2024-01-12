Minnesota vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Friday, Jan. 12 (Bet Minnesota)
The Golden Gophers have been the most profitable team to back in college basketball this season. Does that trend continue against the Hoosiers?
The third year of the Ben Johnson era in Minnesota has been great for Golden Gophers’ fans thus far. Minnesota hasn’t lost since Dec. 3, winning seven straight, including three in a row in Big 10 Conference play.
Indiana enters this matchup having dropped two of its last three, both on the road in conference play (Nebraska and Rutgers). Will the Hoosiers bounce back in their return to Assembly Hall or will Minnesota’s hot streak continue on the road?
Here’s the betting preview for Friday’s Big 10 battle.
Minnesota vs Indiana odds, spread and total
Minnesota vs. Indiana betting trends
- Minnesota is 14-1 ATS this season, the best mark in the country.
- Indiana is 7-9 ATS this season.
- Minnesota is 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season.
- Indiana is 4-5 ATS as a favorite this season.
- The OVER is 7-8 in Minnesota games this season.
- The OVER is 8-8 in Indiana games this season.
Minnesota vs. Indiana how to watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 12
- Game time: 6:30 p.m.
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Minnesota record: 12-3 (3-1 Big 10)
- Indiana record: 11-5 (3-2 in Big 10)
Minnesota vs. Indiana key players to watch
Minnesota
Dawson Garcia: Garcia is coming off a poor shooting performance (2-for-9) in Minnesota’s win over Maryland. It wouldn’t matter, though, with the Golden Gophers’ depth. Minnesota has four players averaging in double figures, though Garcia is the straw that stirs the drink on offense. He is averaging a team-high 16.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season with a trio of double-doubles.
Indiana
CJ Gunn: The sophomore guard was the only Hoosier off the bench to play more than six minutes in the loss to Rutgers. He knocked down a pair of three-pointers and registered two steals over 21 minutes. Gunn is the clear sixth man for Indiana and has scored 16 points over 45 minutes in the last two games combined.
Malik Reneau: The sophomore forward averaged 6.1 points per game off the bench last season but has grown into a lethal scorer this season. Over the last five games, Reneau is averaging 21.8 points per game. He is crucial to an Indiana depth that lacks viable options off the bench.
Minnesota vs. Indiana prediction and pick
Minnesota (No. 78) is 14 spots higher in KenPom than Indiana (No. 92), but the home-court advantage is huge at Assembly Hall. However, Minnesota’s been able to go on the road and excel this season and its offense, with plenty of depth, is No. 22 in KenPom in effective field goal percentage. That’s a good matchup against an Indiana defense that ranks no. 249 in turnover percentage and No. 233 in allowing offensive boards.
Both teams are in the top 50 in defending two-point shots, but Indiana struggles from beyond the arc (33.2%) and is No. 305 in free-throw shooting. Minnesota has been the most profitable team against the spread this season (14-1), which includes a 2-0 mark on the road. Look for the Golden Gophers to keep it close on Friday.
Pick: Minnesota +4.5
