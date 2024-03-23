Minnesota vs. Indiana State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Second Round
Indiana State was one of the teams that was robbed of a berth in the NCAA Tournament and now the Sycamores are doing their best to prove to the college basketball world that they're one of the better teams in the country by winning the NIT.
They got off to a great start, scoring over 100 points in a 101-92 victory against SMU in the opening round and now they'll face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Round 2. Minnesota was the best team against the spread this season, covering at a rate of 75.8%.
Let's dive into the odds for this game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Minnesota vs. Indiana State odds, spread, and total
Minnesota vs. Indiana State betting trends
- Minnesota is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- Minnesota is 6-1 straight up in its last seven games vs. Missouri Valley opponents
- Indiana State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 4-1 in Indiana State's last five games
Minnesota vs. Indiana State how to watch
- Date: Sunday, March 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hulman Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Minnesota Record: 19-14
- Indiana State Record: 29-6
Minnesota vs. Indiana State key players to watch
Minnesota
Dawson Garcia: Minnesota's forward is averaging 18.0 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds, both are team-leading numbers. He also put up 25 points in an impressive 73-72 win against Butler in the opening round. This team will go as far as he can take them.
Indiana State
Robbie Avila: Indiana State's Robbie Avila, aka Cream Abdul Jabbar, is leading the team with 17.3 points per game. He also has range as a center, shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. That's going to create a nightmare matchup against a Minnesota team that struggles to defend the perimeter.
Minnesota vs. Indiana State prediction and pick
Indiana State attacks teams with a relentless campaign of three point shots, ranking sixth in college basketball in three point shot rate. That's going to play a huge role in the outcome of this game as Minnesota's biggest weakness is its perimeter defense.
The Golden Gophers allow teams to shoot 36.4% from beyond the arc, which ranks 324th in the country. I expect the Sycamores to attack them on the perimeter early and often.
To make matters worse for Minnesota, it ranks 201st in turnovers per possession, coughing up the ball on 17.0% of possessions. It's an area that cost them wins throughout the season and could cost them again on Sunday when you add in the fact the Sycamores have a significant stylistic advantage.
I'll lay the points in Indiana State and I expect the Sycamores to keep their run in the NIT going.
