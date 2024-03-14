Minnesota vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big Ten Tournament Second Round
By Reed Wallach
Michigan State is quickly sliding towards the dreaded bubble conversation, and a few wins at the big Ten Tournament in Minnesota this week can ease any concerns.
The Spartans start its Big Ten Tournament against Minnesota in second round action. The Gophers were the best team in the country against the spread this season, can the group continue its ATS glory against a sputtering Michigan State team? Or can Sparty start to realize its upside in postseason play?
Here's our preview for Thursday's Big Ten Tournament matchup.
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 24-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Michigan State is 16-14-1 ATS this season
- Michigan State has gone UNDER in 18 of 31 games this season
- Michigan State has gone UNDER in seven of the last 10 games
Minnesota vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Minnesota Record: 18-13
- Michigan State Record: 18-13
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Key Players to Watch
Minnesota
Cam Christie: The freshman forward is a marksman from beyond the arc, shooting better than 40%, and he has been a nice microcosm of how Minnesota has done against Michigan State in the two games. Christie scored only eight points against Michigan State in the 10-point road loss while he made five threes in the team's three-point home win.
Michigan State
Tyson Walker: Walker is averaging 18 points per game as he has been a nightmare for teams once he gets to his mid-range pull-up, but the team's offense has become bogged down in the half-court. Can the always-reliable Walker drag the Spartans to the quarterfinals?
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
Michigan State's offense has fallen off as Big Ten play has continued. In the last 10 games, the Spartans are 295th in effective field goal percentage as the team continues to be intent on settling for mid-range twos. The Spartans are 332nd in three-point rate, which is impactful against a Minnesota defense that has been vulnerable from beyond the arc, allowing foes to shoot 40% from beyond the arc over the last 10 games.
With MSU's preference to play inside the arc and at a methodical tempo, this game figures to be played in the half-court and feature plenty of contested shots.
The Spartans' defense has been elite all season, and that has propped up the team. The unit has been pressuring the ball at a high level and has shut down the inside for foes, which is going to be an issue for Minnesota who is turning it over at an above-average rate in February and are uber-reliant on shooting from deep to offset its lack of penetration.
I won't count on it on Thursday and I'll take both offenses to be up against it in the early matchup of the Big Ten quarters.
PICK: UNDER 135.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!