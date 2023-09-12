Minnesota vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Drake Maye only has two touchdowns to two interceptions so far after throwing for 38 touchdowns with just seven interceptions last season.
By Josh Yourish
No. 20 North Carolina had a bit of a scare against App State over the weekend. The Tar Heels needed some late heroics from Drake Maye to get the game to overtime and to pull out a 40-34 win.
The run game -- and not their superstar quarterback -- was the star of the show to get the Tar Heels to 2-0. Now, Mac Brown’s team will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers from the Big 10 West.
Minnesota has had a very Big 10 West start to their season. PJ Fleck has his team at 2-0 despite scoring a combined 38 points in those two games. Minnesota is an underdog on the road, but before we get too far into the odds, you should get into this promo from the DraftKings Sportsbook.
Now, here are the odds for Minnesota and North Carolina down in Chapel Hill.
Minnesota vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- North Carolina is 1-1 ATS
- The OVER is 1-1 in UNC games
- Minnesota is 0-2 ATS
- The UNDER is 0-2 in Minnesota games
Minnesota vs. North Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Minnesota Record: 2-0
- North Carolina Record: 2-0
Minnesota vs. North Carolina Key Players
Minnesota
Darius Taylor, RB: Minnesota is a bit offensively challenged, but last week Taylor had a big game against Eastern Michigan with 33 carries for 193 yards and a touchdown. For the year he is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and is splitting carries with Sean Tyler who had the lion’s share of the carries in Week 1 when Taylor had just one attempt for three yards.
North Carolina
Omarion Hampton, RB: You would think that North Carolina is all about Drake Maye, but this team can really run the ball with Omarion Hampton. Last week, that’s exactly how they beat App State in overtime. Hampton had 26 carries in the game for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
Minnesota vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
It’s honestly been a bit of a pedestrian start to the season for Drake Maye. He has thrown for 477 yards in two games and is completing 72.6% of his passes, but he only has two touchdowns passes with two interceptions.
The talent is obviously still evident and he can make every single throw, the numbers just haven’t shown up yet. They will this week.
Minnesota has had an easy start to the year against two terrible offenses. Nebraska is led by a quarterback who is desperate to turn the ball over and Eastern Michigan plays at a painfully slow pace.
Yet, the Golden Gophers are still only 29th in opponent yards per play. They are 64th in rushing yards allowed per game and are fifth in opponent passing yards at just 92 yards a game.
That has everything to do with their competition and going from facing Jeff Sims and Austin Smith to Drake Maye is like going from sparring against an oversized teddy bear to boxing Mike Tyson with no headgear.
Maye is going to slice through this Minnesota defense and there is no way that Athan Kaliakmanis who is completing 57.6% of his passes will be able to keep up.
UNC showed against South Carolina that its defensive line is very good, and I think Minnesota will have a tough time against Beau Atkinson and the rest of the UNC pass-rush.
Give me UNC BIG, I think it covers a seven-point spread with ease.
