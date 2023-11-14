Minnesota vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
Ohio State's undefeated season continues in Columbus in its final home game of the year ahead of a titanic bout against Michigan in 'The Game.'
The Buckeyes will play host to Minnesota, who has fallen off in a big way on defense, fresh off a disheartening loss to Purdue and still needing one win for bowl eligibility. Will the Golden Gophers be able to stay within four touchdowns against Ohio State and one of the best defenses in the country?
We got you covered with our betting preview below!
If you're betting on college football this weekend, make sure to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook below! If you use our link below you will get $150 in bonus bets on your first $5 bet on any moneyline if that team wins!
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 6-3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Minnesota is 3-7 ATS this season
- Ohio State has gone UNDER in eight of 10 games this season
Minnesota vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 18th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Minnesota Record: 5-5
- Ohio State Record: 10-0
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Minnesota
Athan Kaliakmanis: Kaliakmanis has had a shaky season, but has showcased a big arm this season, completing 18 passes for 292 yards (on 42 pass attempts) last week in the loss to Purdue. However, the team is outside the top 100 in EPA/Play overall and is facing one of the best defenses in the country on the road.
Ohio State
TreVeyon Henderson: While the Ohio State passing game garners a ton of attention, Henderson is starting to round into form after battling an early-season injury. This season, he's averaging more than six yards per carry and has run for over 100 yards in two of three games since returning to the field. This is notable as Minnesota is 101st in EPA/Rush on defense this season.
Minnesota vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
This is an interesting matchup with what's ahead for Ohio State. The team is a massive favorite and is projected to win this game very often, but does the team want to run the score up against a lowly Minnesota with Michigan on deck? Or, would Ryan Day prefer to have his team build up a bit of a lead, sit on the ball, and get out of this game with a win and fully healthy?
I'm siding with the latter, but I can't trust Minnesota to put up any sort of offense given the state of the Ohio State defense, which is sixth in EPA/Play this season.
I prefer the under in this one. Ohio State may do much of the scoring against a Minnesota defense that is right around the national average in metrics such as EPA/Play (70th) and success rate (84th), but I don't know if there's an incentive for the team to push into the high 30's.
I believe we see a boring, work-man-like effort from the Buckeyes and they flirt with a cover, but the game surely falls under the total ahead of the big one against Michigan next week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!