Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16 (Back Bama)
Does Missouri have the ability to hang with Alabama’s high-powered attack?
Two teams heading in opposite directions will meet in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. Can Missouri keep it close as a heavy underdog against the Alabama Crimson Tide?
Missouri’s hopes of a third NCAA Tournament berth in the last four years and second-straight under head coach Dennis Gates are dwindling. The Tigers started 7-2, but have lost six of their last seven and three straight to begin SEC play.
Alabama is trying to get back in the AP Top 25 after a three-game losing streak (all to ranked teams) in December dropped the Crimson Tide to 6-5. Since then, however, Alabama has won five straight and have opened SEC play 3-0 with a pair of road wins. Can Alabama cruise on Tuesday ahead of its showdown with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday?
Here’s everything to know before betting on this matchup.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Missouri vs. Alabama odds, spread and total
Missouri vs. Alabama betting trends
- Missouri is 4-12 ATS this season
- Alabama is 9-7 ATS this season
- Missouri is 2-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Alabama is 7-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 7-9 in Missouri games this season
- The OVER is 11-5 in Alabama games this season
Missouri vs. Alabama how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Game time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): SEC Network
- Missouri record: 8-8 (0-3 SEC)
- Alabama record: 11-5 (3-0 SEC)
Missouri vs. Alabama key players
Missouri
Sean East II: The senior guard was at Massachusetts and Bradley before joining the Tigers and is having his best season on the hardwood. East is setting career-highs in scoring (17.1 points per game), field goal percentage (54.1%) and three-point field goal percentage (51.1%). In Wake Forest’s 71-69 overtime loss to South Carolina on Saturday, East scored 15 points and grabbed a season-high 8 rebounds.
Alabama
Mark Sears: Alabama’s high-powered offensive attack, which ranks fourth in the nation in scoring at 90.1 points per game, has a ton of weapons, but Sears is the straw that stirs the drink for the Crimson Tide. Sears and guard Aaron Estrade combine for 33.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Sears is Alabama’s leading scorer at 20.3 per night, which is tied for 19th in the nation. Sears has been Alabama’s leading scorer in each of the last three games, tallying 20-plus in each contest including 31 on 10-of-13 shooting in the Crimson Tide’s 74-47 win over South Carolina.
Missouri vs. Alabama prediction and pick
According to KenPom, Alabama’s offense is No. 1 in efficiency, No. 4 in effective field goal percentage, No. 10 from three-point range and also ranks in the top-20 in two-point field goal percentage (13th) and free-throw shooting (18th). The question when Alabama faces a team below its weight class is whether the opponent has a defense that’s able to slow down the Crimson Tide offense.
Missouri does not. The Tigers have allowed 72-plus points in seven of their last eight games and Alabama should get whatever it wants against a Missouri defense that is middle of the road in the majority of metrics and ranks No. 144 overall. Alabama has its biggest advantage on the glass. The Crimson Tide rank No. 36 in KenPom in offensive rebounding percentage and Missouri is No. 323 in limiting second-chance opportunities.
For Missouri to hang around, the Tigers would have to be efficient from the perimeter, which has been a problem this season. Missouri is shooting just 33.2% from three and doesn’t rebound the ball well.
Alabama should be able to get a margin in this matchup, so back the Crimson Tide to keep their winning streak going.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.