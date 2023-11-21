Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Reed Wallach
Missouri and Arkansas play their annual season finale against one another as the Tigers continue its pursuit of a New Year's Six bowl game.
Arkansas will not be eligible for a bowl game but can play spoiler on Missouri's incredible season with a home upset of the Tigers. Can the Razorbacks limit the Missouri offense and pull a stunner? Let's break it all down with our SEC betting preview below.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Arkansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Missouri is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Arkansas is 5-5 ATS this season
- Arkansas is 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season
Missouri vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 24th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Missouri Record: 8-2
- Arkansas Record: 4-7
Missouri vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Missouri
Brady Cook: Cook has been fantastic this season, the leader of a top 10 passing game this season in EPA/Play and success rate this season. The Missouri offense has scored 30 or more in every SEC game this season except against Georgia.
Arkansas
KJ Jefferson: It's been a dire season for Arkansas, who already fired its offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Jefferson has had his moments, but the team is lacking a consistent vertical passing game, averaging about five yards per dropback.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Missouri went through a complete flip this season from last, turning from a lockdown defense with a prodding offense to one of the best offenses in college football with a leaky defense.
Despite the Hogs losing star running back Rocket Sanders for the rest of the year due to a torn labrum, he has missed most of this season and I expect the team to be prepared to play without him. Jefferson could have a big day through the air against Missouri's defense he is 94th in EPA/Pass and is 91st in turnovers gained (13).
Arkansas has struggled to sustain drives, outside the top 100 in success rate, but is top 15 in explosive passing this season, making me confident that the team can hit a few big shots on Friday afternoon.
With that being said, the team won't slow down Missouri, who has showcased an ability to score in bunches all season long against good defenses and bad. While Arkansas may be an SEC average defense, 40th in EPA/Play this season, the team is bottom 20 in terms of explosive pass defense. This can be a big afternoon for Mizzou star receiver Luther Burden.
I'm expecting big plays from both sides, leading me to the over in the regular season finale.
