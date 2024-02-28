Missouri vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 28 (UNDER is Best Bet)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Missouri vs. Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
By Reed Wallach
Florida has played itself off the NCAA Tournament bubble, and now will look to bolster its stats with a win against a winless SEC foe.
Dennis Gates made waves quickly at Missouri, sending the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in his first season in 2023, but it hasn't been the same this season. Missouri hasn't notched a win in SEC play yet this season and it won't get any easier against Florida, who is a surging team under fellow second year head coach Todd Golden.
Here's our full betting preview for Wednesday's meeting as Missouri looks to score a first SEC win.
Missouri vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Florida vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Missouri is 7-20 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Florida is 7-3 ATS over the last 10 games
- Florida has gone OVER in 15 of 27 this season
Missouri vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Missouri Record: 8-19
- Florida Record: 19-8
Missouri vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Missouri
Tamar Bates: The Indiana transfer has seen his numbers drop-off in SEC play, shooting 28% from three-point range in conference play. After shooting north of 40% in non conference play, like Missouri, Bates has cratered in SEC games.
Florida
Walter Clayton: The Iona transfer has been playing at an extremely high level for the tournament bound Gators, scoring at least 19 points in five straight games. Missouri has struggled to defend the 3-point line all season, and this can be another opportunity for the sharp shooter to get going again from distance.
Missouri vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
The first meeting between these two closed with a total of 161, but the Gators won 79-67, as the team's disciplined defense ran the Tigers off the 3-point line and shut down the home team. Missouri made only three of its 16 3s in the game and were out-rebounded by 16.
Florida should have its way on offense. Missouri's defense hasn't be able to slow down anybody in SEC play, ranking 11th in effective field goal percentage and 13th in defensive rebounding rate. I do expect Florida to flirt with the 80's in this matchup, but counting on Missouri to help send this game over the total is a bad idea.
Since the Florida game on Jan. 20, Missouri has scored more than 70 points in three of nine games, averaging below 66 points in that time span. Florida's ability to clean the glass, a top 100 rebounding team in the country , and avoid getting burned from beyond the arc, will shut down the Missouri defense and have this game go under the lofty total.
