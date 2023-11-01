Missouri vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Can the Mizzou Tigers go into Athens and defeat the Georgia Bulldogs?
By Jovan Alford
The No. 12-ranked Missouri Tigers will head to Athens, GA, on Saturday afternoon to play the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a massive showdown in the SEC East. The Tigers have had a fantastic season, and if things continue to go well, they could be playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl.
As for the Bulldogs, they are looking to keep their grasp on first place in the SEC East and make a return to the SEC title game.
Can the Tigers do the unthinkable and take down Georgia at home? Or will Carson Beck send Missouri back home with their second loss on the season?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Missouri vs. Georgia:
Missouri vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Missouri is 5-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Missouri is 0-9 in its last nine games against Georgia
- Georgia is 2-5-1 ATS this season
- Georgia is 1-3-1 at home this season
Missouri vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Missouri Record: 7-1
- Georgia Record: 8-0
Missouri vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Missouri
Cody Schrader: Brady Cook and Luther Burden III get the most attention in the Tigers’ offense, but we can’t forget about senior running back Cody Schrader. Schrader has been phenomenal this season, rushing for 807 yards and nine touchdowns on 140 carries. He’s already surpassed his rushing yards total from last season (745) and will likely score double-digit TDs.
The former Division II running back is coming off a great game two weeks ago against South Carolina. He ran for a season-high 159 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. We shouldn’t expect him to run 150-plus yards against Georgia’s defense (93.6 rushing yards allowed per game), but he will give them something to think about.
Georgia
Daijun Edwards: The senior running back added to his touchdown total last week against the Gators, producing two rushing touchdowns. He also had 96 yards on 15 carries. Edwards looks to be the next great running back out of Georgia. This season, the 5-foot-10 running back has 556 yards and eight touchdowns on 95 carries. He will try to build off last week’s performance against the Tigers’ defense, which has only allowed 112 rushing yards per game.
Missouri vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
The Bulldogs dominated the Gators last week and will try to do the same thing to Mizzou on Saturday afternoon. However, it won’t be easy as the Tigers can hold their own against the run, which will be the key to slowing down Georgia. Furthermore, Missouri allows 25.7 points per game in conference play, which is not what you want to see Carson Beck standing on the other sideline.
Georgia is scoring 36.4 points per game in SEC play this season. I don’t see this game getting out of hand as Missouri can sustain drives on third down (39.2% – 61st in the NCAA). I’m rolling with Brady Cook and the Tigers to cover this large spread.
