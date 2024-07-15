MLB All-Star Game Preview (American League a Slight Favorite in Texas)
The first half of the Major League Baseball season is in the books and the dog days of summer pause briefly this week for All-Star festivities in Arlington, Texas.
The National League has the top two favorites in Monday’s Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in New York Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso and Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna, however, the American League is a slight betting favorite for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
American League Favored to Resume All-Star Game Dominance
Last summer, the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 victory over the American League at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
According to DraftKings, oddsmakers have listed the American League as a slight favorite at -120 (54.55% implied probability) to win its 10th All-Star Game in the last 11 seasons. The National League is even money (+100) to notch back-to-back ASG victories.
This year’s Midsummer Classic features over 30 players making their first All-Star Game debut while there are still plenty of veterans on each side. The National League is littered with Phillies, which boast the best record in baseball. Eight Phillies were selected to the National League roster, including an MLB-record five pitchers. The American League had two teams - the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees - to have a pair of players in the starting lineup while the Cleveland Guardians had five All-Star selections.
Moneyline
- American League: -120
- National League: +100
Runline
- American League: +1.5 (-205)
- National League: -1.5 (+170)
Will Pitching Dominate in All-Star Game Once Again?
DraftKings has listed the total (over/under) for Tuesday’s All-Star tilt at 7.5 (over -108/under -112). Worth noting, the league’s best pitchers have quieted the bats of the league’s top hitters in recent years. The All-Star Game has gone under this posted total in four consecutive games and in six of the last seven. The average total over the last seven All-Star Games is 6.7 runs.
Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes has lit the baseball world on fire since making his MLB debut in May. In 11 starts, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA and the Pirates have won eight outings. Skenes skyrocketed in just a few short months to become the first rookie to start the All-Star Game since Hideo Nomo in 1995. Skenes has jumped to No. 3 on the odds board for the National League Cy Young Award at +500.
The American League has yet to name a starting pitcher for Tuesday, but has a great selection to choose from highlighted by Cy Young Award betting favorite (-130) Tarik Skubal. The left-hander from Detroit is 10-3 with a 2.41 ERA this season and is top-5 in baseball with 140 strikeouts and second in WHIP (0.88). Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes is second on the American League Cy Young Award odds board (+225).
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.