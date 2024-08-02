MLB Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 2 (Target Brandon Pfaadt, Fade Tarik Skubal)
The second half of the Major League Baseball regular season rolls on into the weekend with several new series getting underway on Friday after a limited slate on Thursday.
Here are three best bets to consider with every club back in action on Friday.
- Brandon Pfaadt OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
- Tarik Skubal UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts
- Heliot Ramos OVER 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBIs
Brandon Pfaadt OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-155)
Yes, Pfaadt is coming off a shaky outing against these Pittsburgh Pirates just six days ago, when he got his fifth win of the season, but allowed five runs on seven hits. Still, Pfaadt was able to battle his way through six innings of work (18 outs).
Giving up runs has not deterred the 25-year-old right-hander from eating up innings in his starts. He’s now gone over this recorded outs prop in three consecutive outings and 14 of his last 16. The Pirates’ lineup hasn’t been a juggernaut at PNC Park, either, as Pittsburgh ranks last in the National League (27th overall in baseball) in runs per game at home (3.92).
Tarik Skubal UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)
It’s Tarik Skubal Day in Detroit and the odds-on favorite for the American League Cy Young Award (-145) meets the Royals at home. Skubal has combined to work 12 innings in two starts against Kansas City this season with mixed results. He tossed seven inning of one-run ball in a win over the Royals April 28, but was handed his first loss of the season by Kansas CIty on May 22, giving up four earned over five frames.
In each start, though, Skubal struck out a half-dozen Royals, falling short of his punch out prop. The Royals are a top-5 team in baseball in hitting left-handers this season and have struck out the fewest times in the league against lefties (153).
Heliot Ramos OVER 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBIs (-150)
Ramos is hitting .289 this season heading into this weekend’s road series with the Cincinnati Reds and we’re targeting him in the opener Friday. Cincinnati starting pitcher Andrew Abbott has allowed the sixth-most home runs in baseball this season (20) and Ramos has crushed left-handers this season.
If you’re looking for a bigger payout, Ramos is around 3-to-1 to go deep at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park on Friday. We’re targeting this prop to cover our bases with Ramos, who is hitting .426 against lefties with a .512 on-base percentage and .868 slugging percentage. Despite nearly 150 less at-bats against left-handed pitching this season, Ramos has 15 extra-base hits against lefties and 14 against righties.
He’s also gone 2-for-4 with a double against Abbott in his career.
