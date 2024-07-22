MLB Best Bets for Monday, July 22 (Target Andre Pallante, Bryce Miller)
Major League Baseball teams returned from the All-Star Break over the weekend and the second half of the regular season rolls on with a slew of new series opening up on Monday.
Here are three best bets to consider for Monday when locking in those baseball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Andre Pallante UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Bryce Miller OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
- Hogan Harris OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed
Andre Pallante UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-140)
Pallante has been stellar since the end of May, when the right-hander made the move from the bullpen to the St. Louis starting rotation. In eight starts for the Cardinals, Pallante has lowered his season ERA from 6.30 to 4.21 and faces a Pittsburgh lineup he’s familiar with at PNC Park on Monday night.
Pallante twirled a season-high seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball in a 3-2 victory over the Pirates earlier this month. Pallante has gone under this earned-run prop in five of his eight starts this season, including all four of his outings against NL Central foes. With 12 days of rest since his last start, Pallante will have a great opportunity to start the second half hot on Monday.
Bryce Miller OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-120)
If you’re looking for a plus-money payout, consider Miller’s +165 price to record a victory in his start Monday night against the Angels. For this bet, though, we’re going with Miller to work at least six innings (18 recorded outs).
The Angels’ lineup is hitting just .192 collectively (5-for-26) against Miller, with the majority of the damage coming from Willie Calhoun (3-for-5 with two RBIs).
Miller is coming off a six-inning, five-hit shutout of the San Diego Padres in his last start and has already tossed six innings of shutout ball against the Angels earlier this season.
Hogan Harris OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-160)
The Houston Astros lead Major League Baseball in team batting average (.261) this season, but they may elect to be patient in Monday’s matchup in Oakland. Athletics’ starter Hogan Harris has a respectable 3.40 ERA this season but has struggled to find the zone on multiple occasions.
Harris has issued at least two walks in seven of 10 outings this season, including a season-high six free passes in his last start on July 12. Harris even had his best performance against these Astros, tossing 3 ⅓ shutout innings on May 16, but still allowed two walks.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.